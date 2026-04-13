XRP Facing Extreme Levels of FUD

Advertisement

According to data provided by Santiment, a popular analytics firm, XRP is currently facing one of its highest levels of fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) over the past two years.

A relief rally?

This development could actually be a boon for XRP holders. Historically, such a spike in bearish comments could indicate a local bottom.

“Prices move in the opposite direction of the crowd's expectations,” the firm said.

Throughout the summer and fall of 2024, the chart shows massive spikes in positive sentiment. The sentiment repeatedly breached the upper red dashed line, entering the "FOMO Zone." This was the period of extreme crowd greed and hype when the price was highly elevated. Dentiment crashed at the beginning of 2025. By February 2025, the ratio plummeted below the green dashed line. By October 2025, negative sentiment spiked again, driving the ratio back down to the green FUD line. From late 2025 into the spring of 2026, there has been a sustained downward trend.

Advertisement

🧐 Looking for an encouraging low-risk entry point for XRP? According to our weekly social data for crypto's #4 market cap, FUD is at its 3rd highest point in the past 2 years.



📉 Historically, when bullish comments get replaced by this level of bearish ones, the probability of… pic.twitter.com/JfAa2btWed — Santiment (@santimentfeed) April 13, 2026

Hence, a relief rally could be in the offing now that the retail crowd is seemingly abandoning XRP following a brutal price correction of more than 60%.

Advertisement

As reported by U.Today , XRP recently managed to complete a short-term golden cross. However, it is worth noting that this much-coveted technical signal could be a lagging indicator.

Tepid institutional interest

As per the data provided by SoSoValue, XRP logged $11.75 million worth of inflows last week. The fact that these products did manage to remain in the green is rather encouraging (Solana ETFs, for instance, have recorded some minor outflows). However, XRP ETF flows pale in comparison to those recorded by ETH and SOL ETFs.