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    XRP Facing Extreme Levels of FUD

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 13/04/2026 - 5:16
    XRP is currently facing its highest levels of fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) in over two years following a brutal 60% price correction, but analytics firm Santiment suggests this extreme bearish sentiment could actually indicate a local bottom and an.
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    XRP Facing Extreme Levels of FUD
    Cover image via U.Today
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    According to data provided by Santiment, a popular analytics firm, XRP is currently facing one of its highest levels of fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) over the past two years. 

    A relief rally? 

    This development could actually be a boon for XRP holders. Historically, such a spike in bearish comments could indicate a local bottom. 

    “Prices move in the opposite direction of the crowd's expectations,” the firm said. 

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    Throughout the summer and fall of 2024, the chart shows massive spikes in positive sentiment. The sentiment repeatedly breached the upper red dashed line, entering the "FOMO Zone." This was the period of extreme crowd greed and hype when the price was highly elevated. Dentiment crashed at the beginning of 2025. By February 2025, the ratio plummeted below the green dashed line. By October 2025, negative sentiment spiked again, driving the ratio back down to the green FUD line. From late 2025 into the spring of 2026, there has been a sustained downward trend.

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    Hence, a relief rally could be in the offing now that the retail crowd is seemingly abandoning XRP following a brutal price correction of more than 60%.

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    As reported by U.Today, XRP recently managed to complete a short-term golden cross. However, it is worth noting that this much-coveted technical signal could be a lagging indicator. 

    Tepid institutional interest

    As per the data provided by SoSoValue, XRP logged $11.75 million worth of inflows last week. The fact that these products did manage to remain in the green is rather encouraging (Solana ETFs, for instance, have recorded some minor outflows). However, XRP ETF flows pale in comparison to those recorded by ETH and SOL ETFs. 

    #XRP Price Prediction
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