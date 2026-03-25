XRP Eyes 37% Rally to $2 as Rare 'Golden Cross' Signal Appears on Daily Price Chart

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According to current chart data by TradingView , XRP has successfully confirmed an important technical signal, known as a golden cross, which sets an ambitious target for the price — a 37% increase in the near term.

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Is breakout above 200-day moving average next?

At the moment, XRP’s price has stabilized around $1.42. The main driver of optimism has been the crossover of moving averages, with the 23-day moving average confidently moved above the 50-day one. In trading, this is considered a classic confirmation that short-term buying momentum has become stronger than the long-term trend — the very definition of a golden cross.

The current move is aimed at testing the 200-day moving average, which is now located near the $1.92 mark. This remains the primary reference point, but if XRP manages not only to touch this line but to consolidate above it, it will signal a definitive exit from the prolonged sideways trend.

In such a scenario, the $1.92 level, which for a long time served as a “ceiling,” will turn into a reliable “floor” for further movement toward the psychological $2.5 mark and higher.

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