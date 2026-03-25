AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Eyes 37% Rally to $2 as Rare 'Golden Cross' Signal Appears on Daily Price Chart

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 25/03/2026 - 15:59
    XRP confirms a rare daily golden cross, signaling a potential 37% surge. Explore the technical roadmap toward a $2 price target and key resistance levels.
    Advertisement
    XRP Eyes 37% Rally to $2 as Rare 'Golden Cross' Signal Appears on Daily Price Chart
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    According to current chart data by TradingView, XRP has successfully confirmed an important technical signal, known as a golden cross, which sets an ambitious target for the price — a 37% increase in the near term. 

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Is breakout above 200-day moving average next?

    At the moment, XRP’s price has stabilized around $1.42. The main driver of optimism has been the crossover of moving averages, with the 23-day moving average confidently moved above the 50-day one. In trading, this is considered a classic confirmation that short-term buying momentum has become stronger than the long-term trend — the very definition of a golden cross.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart, Source: TradingView

    The current move is aimed at testing the 200-day moving average, which is now located near the $1.92 mark. This remains the primary reference point, but if XRP manages not only to touch this line but to consolidate above it, it will signal a definitive exit from the prolonged sideways trend. 

    HOT Stories
    120 Billion SHIB: Unknown Whale Aggressively Expands Shiba Inu Portfolio, Trader Who Predicted 700% XRP Boom Breaks Down Bitcoin Price Situation, Jim Cramer Questions Crypto in True Crisis: Morning Crypto Report Ripple's Schwartz Rejects Fake Discounts for XRP

    In such a scenario, the $1.92 level, which for a long time served as a “ceiling,” will turn into a reliable “floor” for further movement toward the psychological $2.5 mark and higher.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 03/25/2026 - 14:12
    +233% XRP Spot Flow in One Hour: Are Whales Getting Active?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Optimism on the charts is supported by news from the real sector. By March 2026, the status of XRP as a “digital commodity” was finally confirmed. For now, holding the $1.42 level is critically important for maintaining the bullish scenario. If buyers retain control, a breakout above the 200-day average could become the main event of Crypto Spring 2026.

    #XRP #XRP Price Prediction #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 25, 2026 - 15:46
    Ripple's RLUSD Volume Falls to $1.43 Billion, Questions Emerge
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 25, 2026 - 15:25
    UK to Ban Crypto in Politics
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Forget selfies and passports – trade crypto with privacy
    Money20/20 Asia Unveils Powerhouse Lineup of 250 Speakers to
    Toobit Joins Crypto Summit 2026 as Strategic Partner
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 25, 2026 - 15:59
    XRP Eyes 37% Rally to $2 as Rare 'Golden Cross' Signal Appears on Daily Price Chart
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 25, 2026 - 15:46
    Ripple's RLUSD Volume Falls to $1.43 Billion, Questions Emerge
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 25, 2026 - 15:25
    UK to Ban Crypto in Politics
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all