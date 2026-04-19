XRP ETFs Set $1.5 Billion Record Inflow Amid Institutional Shift, Ripple Exec Reacts

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Ripple Senior Executive Officer and Managing Director, Middle East & Africa, Reece Merrick spotlights XRP ETF growth in a recent tweet.

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"XRP ETFs, Number dont lie," Merrick wrote in a tweet, which had a three-point highlight.

The first point refers to the fact that U.S. spot XRP ETFs did not record a single net outflow day in their first month. Second, by Dec. 16, 2025, cumulative inflows had crossed $1 billion, making XRP the fastest digital asset to reach that milestone since Ethereum's ETF launch. Third, by early March 2026, cumulative inflows had grown to over $1.50 billion, with five spot XRP ETFs trading in the U.S. and over 769 million XRP tokens locked across their combined custody arrangements.

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Institutional interest in XRP was expressed through OTC desks, private placements and the kind of quiet conviction that rarely makes headlines for years, with Ripple now indicating that this chapter is over and a new institutional era has begun.

New era begins

Toward the end of 2025, XRP became one of the most actively adopted digital assets in the regulated spot ETF market, attracting capital from some of the most influential names in traditional finance and cementing its place in the institutional allocation conversation.

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CME-listed XRP futures, which launched in May 2025, became the fastest-ever CME cryptocurrency futures contract to reach $1 billion in open interest, a milestone that highlights institutional appetite for XRP.

In March 2026, Goldman Sachs disclosed a $153.8 million position in spot XRP ETFs through its Q4, 2025 13F filing, making it the single largest known institutional holder of XRP ETF shares in the United States. Goldman accounts for roughly 73% of the $211 million in XRP ETF exposure by top 30 institutional holders.

Ripple believes this might just be the beginning, as JPMorgan's forecast of $4-8.4 billion in first-year inflows has not yet been tested by a full bull cycle, and the product landscape will also continue to evolve.