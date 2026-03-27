AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP ETF Underperforms With 0 Inflows, Net Flow Crosses -$28 Million

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 27/03/2026 - 14:26
    XRP ETF is on track to record the first negative monthly netflow since launch.
    Advertisement
    XRP ETF Underperforms With 0 Inflows, Net Flow Crosses -$28 Million
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have experienced a drop in demand since the beginning of March. On Thursday, March 26, the spot ETFs recorded zero net day flows, as XRP weakens together with the broader crypto market.

    Advertisement

    XRP ETF demand falls

    After stronger periods earlier in the year and in prior weeks, March 2026 trends show mostly modest daily flows.

    According to data shared by SoSoValue, the spot XRP ETFs have seen a total of $28 million outflows in March, potentially the first negative monthly flow. The declining momentum in ETFs comes as the XRP price falls below the $1.40 level.

    Specifically, on March 26, spot ETFs registered zero netflows, with traded volume of $14.12 million. On this day, key issuers, including Canary Capital, Bitwise, 21Shares, Franklin Templeton and Grayscale, did not register either inflows or outflows.

    Article image
    XRP ETF Monthly Netflow | Source: SoSoValue

    This followed a small positive day of $640,000 inflows, which is minute compared to larger markets, such as spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

    However, cumulative net inflows since launch have grown to $1.21 billion, while total net assets (AUM) stood at about $949 million.

    Bitwise XRP ETF has consistently been a leader in recent inflows. Other funds like Canary (XRPC) and 21Shares (TOXR) show varying contributions historically, with occasional larger redemptions in some.

    Is Inflow into XRP ETFs over?

    Recall that the XRP ETFs launched with hype in mid-November 2025. The ETFs registered a very strong debut with over $58 million in first-day trading volume. 

    As demand continued to increase, the ETFs saw about $46.10 million on Jan. 5, 2026. This pushed the total net assets to about $1.65 billion.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 03/27/2026 - 12:19
    A$10 Million Penalty On Binance Australia Derivatives Over Hurting Clients Financially
    ByYuri Molchan

    However, sharp drops in XRP price soon resulted in decreased demand for the ETFs, leading to rising outflows.

    The XRP price fell to as low as $1.20 this month, with technical analysis suggesting it could drop below $1. Although the market is still bearish, the price has now climbed above $1.20, currently trading at $1.33.

    Additionally, the trading volume rose more than 38% over the past 24 hours to $2.4 billion. With the price down within this time frame, the rising volume indicates that XRP is consolidating and awaiting a big push higher.

    Once the price picks up momentum, demand for spot ETFs is expected to increase, leading to inflows back into the market.

    #XRP #Spot XRP ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 14:17
    Bitcoin Active Addresses Fall by Over 30% From 2025 High
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 12:33
    Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) Achieves Listing on Australian Crypto Exchange
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Forget selfies and passports – trade crypto with privacy
    Money20/20 Asia Unveils Powerhouse Lineup of 250 Speakers to
    Toobit Joins Crypto Summit 2026 as Strategic Partner
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 14:26
    XRP ETF Underperforms With 0 Inflows, Net Flow Crosses -$28 Million
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 14:17
    Bitcoin Active Addresses Fall by Over 30% From 2025 High
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 12:33
    Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) Achieves Listing on Australian Crypto Exchange
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all