XRP ETF Underperforms With 0 Inflows, Net Flow Crosses -$28 Million

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have experienced a drop in demand since the beginning of March. On Thursday, March 26, the spot ETFs recorded zero net day flows, as XRP weakens together with the broader crypto market.

Advertisement

XRP ETF demand falls

After stronger periods earlier in the year and in prior weeks, March 2026 trends show mostly modest daily flows.

According to data shared by SoSoValue, the spot XRP ETFs have seen a total of $28 million outflows in March, potentially the first negative monthly flow. The declining momentum in ETFs comes as the XRP price falls below the $1.40 level.

Specifically, on March 26, spot ETFs registered zero netflows, with traded volume of $14.12 million. On this day, key issuers, including Canary Capital, Bitwise, 21Shares, Franklin Templeton and Grayscale, did not register either inflows or outflows.

This followed a small positive day of $640,000 inflows , which is minute compared to larger markets, such as spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

However, cumulative net inflows since launch have grown to $1.21 billion, while total net assets (AUM) stood at about $949 million.

Bitwise XRP ETF has consistently been a leader in recent inflows. Other funds like Canary (XRPC) and 21Shares (TOXR) show varying contributions historically, with occasional larger redemptions in some.

Is Inflow into XRP ETFs over?

Recall that the XRP ETFs launched with hype in mid-November 2025. The ETFs registered a very strong debut with over $58 million in first-day trading volume.

As demand continued to increase, the ETFs saw about $46.10 million on Jan. 5, 2026. This pushed the total net assets to about $1.65 billion.

However, sharp drops in XRP price soon resulted in decreased demand for the ETFs, leading to rising outflows.

The XRP price fell to as low as $1.20 this month, with technical analysis suggesting it could drop below $1 . Although the market is still bearish, the price has now climbed above $1.20, currently trading at $1.33.

Additionally, the trading volume rose more than 38% over the past 24 hours to $2.4 billion. With the price down within this time frame, the rising volume indicates that XRP is consolidating and awaiting a big push higher.

Once the price picks up momentum, demand for spot ETFs is expected to increase, leading to inflows back into the market.