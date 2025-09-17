XRP: Be Ready in Next 24 Hours

The price of XRP is close to important levels of support and resistance, indicating that a volatility spike is about to occur. Key exponential moving averages (EMAs) on the daily chart are convergent, indicating that the token is about to enter a volatility surge phase, where market activity rises sharply, thanks to tight trading ranges that accumulate volume and liquidity.

Increase in volatility

XRP is currently trading at about $3.03, above the 50-day and 100-day EMAs ($2.99 and $2.88), with the 200-day EMA ($2.57) offering solid long-term support. These averages’ tight clustering frequently indicates that the market is preparing for a more significant move. Sharp price swings of XRP have historically been preceded by such compression phases, so this setup is one to keep a close eye on.

Although the lack of further downside suggests equally strong buying support, the recent rejection near $3.20 indicates that bears are still defending resistance. A significant rally is possible if buying pressure intensifies, as indicated by the balanced momentum shown by the RSI at about 54. A slight tapering of volume is common prior to an increase in volatility. Investors should anticipate a quick and decisive move when the surge occurs.

XRP needs more time

A break above $3.20 would probably lead to $3.50, and then the psychological $4.00 mark, which is the next significant wall of resistance and an investor target. XRP’s immediate support is at $2.88 (100-day EMA), with deeper safety at $2.57 (200-day EMA), if it is unable to maintain above the 50-day EMA ($2.99). XRP would probably consolidate once more if those levels are lost, or maybe simply enter bearish territory without an attempt to recover sooner.

According to XRP’s current technical structure, patience will eventually pay off. Tightening price action and EMA convergence are unmistakable indicators of an upcoming volatility event. As XRP approaches its next pivotal move, investors should brace themselves for substantial price movement over the course of the next day and keep watch over important resistance and support levels.