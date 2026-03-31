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    World Launches MiniKit 2.0 to Simplify App Development on World Chain

    By Dan Burgin
    Tue, 31/03/2026 - 16:00
    World has introduced MiniKit 2.0, a major upgrade designed to unify app development across web and World App environments.
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    World Launches MiniKit 2.0 to Simplify App Development on World Chain
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    World has rolled out MiniKit 2.0 on World Chain, introducing a standardized framework that allows developers to build applications once and deploy them seamlessly across both web environments and World App.

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    The update aligns development with EIP-1193, making it easier to adapt existing applications into Mini Apps with minimal changes. In some cases, developers can convert apps with just a couple of lines of code, significantly reducing development time and complexity.

    Adoption across the ecosystem is already showing strong momentum. Mini Apps recorded more than 12.1 million opens over the past week, with total usage exceeding 2.2 billion opens to date, highlighting growing engagement across consumer-facing applications.

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    User experience 

    With MiniKit 2.0, apps running inside World App now function the same as their web versions. This consistency allows teams to scale applications without rewriting core logic, streamlining testing, updates, and distribution.

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    The upgrade also strengthens payment capabilities by adding support for multiple localized stablecoins, including wARS, wCOP, wMXN, wBRL, wPEN, wCLP, and EURC. This allows developers to offer region-specific payment experiences without building separate infrastructure for each market.

    Performance improvements are another key focus. World Chain now integrates Flashblocks, reducing transaction confirmation times from around two seconds to roughly 200 milliseconds. This enables smoother experiences for applications that depend on real-time interactions, such as gaming and trading interfaces.

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    User onboarding is also being simplified through gas sponsorship. Using infrastructure from ZeroDev and Privy, developers can cover transaction fees on behalf of users. This removes the need for users to hold tokens for gas, lowering the barrier to entry for new participants.

    Alongside the release, World has opened applications for its World Build 3 developer program, aimed at supporting teams building on World Chain and its proof-of-human system. Previous participants have raised more than $15 million while launching applications used by millions of verified users.

    The new cohort will begin with a hackathon offering $20,000 in prizes, followed by a multi-stage program including an in-person Build Week in Seoul and a Demo Day in San Francisco.

    MiniKit 2.0 is now live, marking a step toward a more unified and scalable development environment.

    #World
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