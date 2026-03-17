World Launches AgentKit Beta to Bring Human Identity Verification to AI Agents

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World has launched AgentKit beta, a new developer toolkit designed to bring identity verification to AI agents as automated systems take on a larger role in online activity.

The release comes as the concept of the agentic web continues to gain traction, with AI agents increasingly handling tasks such as booking services, comparing prices, and interacting with online platforms on behalf of users.

Industry projections suggest that agent-driven commerce could reach between $3 trillion and $5 trillion globally by 2030, with agents potentially accounting for up to 25% of U.S. e-commerce.

As this shift accelerates, one of the central challenges facing developers and platforms is how to establish trust in a digital environment where automated systems act independently.

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Integrating ID with payments through x402

AgentKit is built as an extension of the x402 protocol , an open standard initiated by Coinbase and Cloudflare. The protocol introduces micropayments as a mechanism for AI agents to access websites, APIs, and digital services.

While micropayments help regulate access and reduce spam, they do not solve the issue of identity. A single operator can deploy large numbers of agents capable of making small payments, making it difficult for platforms to distinguish between legitimate users and coordinated bot activity.

AgentKit addresses this limitation by combining payment infrastructure with identity verification, creating what developers describe as a more complete trust stack for agent interactions.

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At the core of the toolkit is World ID, a system that allows individuals to prove they are unique humans using cryptographic methods without revealing personal data.

AgentKit extends this functionality to AI agents by enabling users to delegate their World ID to automated systems. This allows agents to demonstrate that they are backed by a real, unique individual while preserving privacy.

The integration connects identity and payments into a unified framework for agentic commerce, Erik Reppel, Head of Engineering at Coinbase Developer Platform and Founder of x402.

"Payments are the 'how' of agentic commerce, but identity is the 'who.' By integrating World ID with the x402 protocol, developers now have a complete trust stack: a way for agents to pay for what they need and a way for platforms to verify there is a real human behind the wallet. This is a massive step toward a web where agents aren't just seen as automated traffic, but as legitimate economic participants," said Erik Reppel.

Today, many websites treat automated traffic as potentially harmful and block it by default. While this approach helps mitigate abuse, it also limits the ability of legitimate AI agents to interact with online services.

Protocols like x402 have introduced micropayments as a way to manage access, and the ecosystem has already processed more than 100 million transactions across applications and APIs since 2025.

However, payments alone do not indicate how many real users are behind agent activity. They also create public transaction trails that may expose behavioral data.

AgentKit introduces proof of unique human as a complementary signal, allowing platforms to verify that an agent represents a real individual without revealing identity or personal details.

New controls for platforms and developers

The integration allows websites using x402 to request payment, proof of human, or both before granting access to services.

Developers can register AI agents through standard World ID verification flows. While a single user can delegate identity to multiple agents, platforms can recognize that those agents originate from the same individual. This enables more precise controls based on the number of unique users rather than the number of bots.

The model opens up a range of practical applications. Reservation platforms could prioritize bookings from human-backed agents while limiting abuse from automated scalping systems.

Ticketing platforms could ensure access is distributed to real users rather than bot networks. Services offering free trials could allocate usage per verified individual instead of per account or wallet.

AgentKit also supports additional identity signals, such as age or geographic eligibility, using zero knowledge proofs to share only the minimum required information.

World reports that its network includes nearly 18 million verified users across more than 160 countries, providing a foundation for scaling identity verification across agent-driven ecosystems.

The current beta version of AgentKit is available to developers with a verified World ID and is built on the existing architecture of the platform. A more advanced iteration is planned as the next generation of the protocol is released.

By introducing identity as a core layer alongside payments, the launch reflects a broader shift in how digital ecosystems approach trust, moving toward systems that verify not just transactions, but the humans behind them.