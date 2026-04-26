Why XRP Ledger is Immune to the Zero-Day Attack Unlike Litecoin, Top XRPL Contributor Explains

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The events of April 26, 2024, on the Litecoin (LTC) network became a clear lesson for the industry. A zero-day bug in the MWEB privacy module led to a three-hour chain reorganization and a loss of $600,000 in the NEAR Intents protocol.

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Commenting on the incident, a leading XRP Ledger contributor and dUNL validator known as Vet explained why such a scenario is technically impossible within the XRPL architecture.

How XRP prevents the zero-day attack seen in Litecoin

According to the expert, the main issue with Litecoin and Bitcoin lies in the probabilistic nature of transaction finality. In PoW networks, security directly depends on the market price of the asset. If the price drops, it becomes less profitable for miners to secure the network, and the cost of a 51% attack decreases. In the case of LTC, attackers used a DDoS attack on honest miners to force nodes to accept a "longer" but invalid version of the blockchain.

"The XRP Ledger is built differently," Vet emphasizes, and here is why:

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Absolute finality: In XRPL, validated blocks are protected from reorganizations. Transaction history cannot be rewritten simply because someone directs more computational power.

Independence from price: The security of the ledger remains unchanged regardless of XRP's price.

Limitation of power: Validators in XRPL are intentionally restricted in their authority. In the worst case, they can only temporarily halt the network, but they cannot perform double-spending or alter transaction history.

Despite its immunity to 51% attacks and reorganizations, XRPL is not completely invulnerable and is still exposed to specific risks such as validator collusion, spam attacks aimed at temporarily overloading nodes, and logical errors in smart contracts (Hooks) and amendments, such as those seen with AMM pools in 2024.

All comparisons aside, the Litecoin case serves as an ultimate reminder that in the crypto industry, security is a continuous process of confronting new threat vectors, no matter how reliable the underlying algorithms may seem.