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    Why Satoshi’s Identity No Longer Matters: Strategy and Coinbase CEOs Signal the End of the Hunt

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 23/04/2026 - 8:14
    Strategy and Coinbase CEOs react to the Finney-Sassaman theory about Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, marking the end of the 'Black Swan' that haunted the digital assets market for 17 years.
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    Why Satoshi’s Identity No Longer Matters: Strategy and Coinbase CEOs Signal the End of the Hunt
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

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    A years-long race to de-anonymize Satoshi Nakamoto appears to have reached an ideological dead end, one that has paradoxically benefited the industry. Against the backdrop of the film "Finding Satoshi," leaders of major crypto companies have voiced a synchronized thesis: Nakamoto's identity has definitively become a historical artifact rather than a market factor.

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    Phong Le, CEO of MicroStrategy, commenting on the film, emphasized that Bitcoin has earned an approach grounded in humility and recognition of contributions, rather than attempts at exposure. He was supported by Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, who stated that Bitcoin's code and economic model now "stand on their own," regardless of who held the pen in 2008.

    Who is Satoshi?

    An interesting angle is that the Finding Satoshi version suggesting a duo of Hal Finney and Len Sassaman is the most "market-neutral." Unlike past theories involving Peter Todd or Adam Back, this version implies that the "keys to paradise" are physically inaccessible, as both presumed creators are deceased - Finney since 2014 and Sassaman since 2011.

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    This removes the long-standing "black swan" risk of a sudden release of 1.1 million BTC from Satoshi-linked wallets. Moreover, acknowledgment from their widows of the plausibility of this theory puts a cap on speculation, transforming Satoshi from a mysterious manipulator into a tragic genius.

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    Wed, 04/22/2026 - 10:15
    BlackRock Spends $900 Million on Another Bitcoin Purchase
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    The numbers confirm that Bitcoin has outgrown its creator. Today, MicroStrategy holds 815,000 BTC and BlackRock holds 806,000 BTC, effectively becoming a collective "Satoshi" of the present era. Their combined holdings balance the founder's share.

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    Whether this makes the network more decentralized and resilient to any individual reputational risks remains an open question.

    #Bitcoin #MicroStrategy #Coinbase
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