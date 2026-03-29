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    Why It Is Decision Time for Bitcoin (BTC), XRP: 6 Key US Events Set to Shake Crypto Market This Week

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 29/03/2026 - 15:52
    Bitcoin and XRP face a volatile week as Jerome Powell's speech and the Friday jobs report loom. Explore six critical U.S. macro events that could define crypto market trends this week.
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    Why It Is Decision Time for Bitcoin (BTC), XRP: 6 Key US Events Set to Shake Crypto Market This Week
    Cover image via U.Today

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    The Sunday calm on the crypto market at the end of the week may prove deceptive. The U.S. financial calendar is preparing a series of shocks that will determine the fate of portfolios at the start of April. Holders of Bitcoin and big crypto caps like XRP should fasten their seatbelts. The week is set to become one of the most volatile as March ends.

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    How Monday's Fed speech and U.S. jobs data could affect BTC and XRP

    The first trigger is the opening of U.S. futures today, which may overlap with Monday’s Federal Reserve agenda. As early as tomorrow, Jerome Powell will take the microphone, and his rhetoric will become a direct signal for the market.

    In 2026, digital assets are critically dependent on supply forecasts, so any hint of tightening in response to inflation could trigger a sharp reassessment of risk positions. Right now, markets are already pricing in a 50% chance of rate hikes this year.

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    XRP and Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action in March, Source: TradingView

    Tuesday and Wednesday will deliver a double punch to fundamental expectations. On Tuesday, consumer confidence and JOLTS job openings data will test Bitcoin’s resilience. If Americans begin tightening their belts, capital inflows into spot ETFs may dry up, putting March support levels around $65,000 at risk.

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    On Wednesday, ADP employment data and retail sales will become a moment of truth for XRP. Strong macro data may paradoxically pressure prices, as it gives the Fed a reason to keep the dollar strong, limiting liquidity in cryptocurrencies, especially those heavily tied to retail demand.

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    Sun, 03/29/2026 - 12:42
    XRP Records 8-Year Q1 Low: Can It Be Bottom? 32.86 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Goes Offline on OKX, Bitcoin Mogul Michael Saylor Signals New Billion-Dollar BTC Push With 'Laser Eyes' — Morning Crypto Report
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The climax arrives on Friday with the release of the March job report. In current market conditions, the correlation between cryptocurrencies and the U.S. labor market has reached a peak. If unemployment data comes in worse than expected, a cascade of liquidations may follow, with Bitcoin at risk of a sharp drop, dragging the entire market down.

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