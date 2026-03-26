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    Who Really Drives Crypto? Binance CEO Names Key Factor

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 26/03/2026 - 10:58
    Binance CEO Richard Teng points to the shared mission behind crypto growth.
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    Who Really Drives Crypto? Binance CEO Names Key Factor
    Cover image via U.Today

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    In a recent tweet, Binance CEO Richard Teng names a key factor that drives crypto. Crypto is not just driven by its underlying technology but by a bigger factor: people.

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    In the past, the discussion around cryptocurrency has often tilted toward the technology and prices, with conversations surrounding speed, scalability and increase in prices. But according to Teng, the real engine behind crypto is the people, and he added that builders, traders, educators and regulators all play a role.

    "Crypto is powered by people.Builders, traders, educators, and regulators all play a role," Teng wrote in a tweet.

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    In his tweet, the Binance CEO outlined the various entities shaping the crypto industry far more than its technology. Teng implies that the crypto industry at its current advancement, flourishes because of the people in it.

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    In a recent announcement, Binance announced that Ethereum (ETH) soft staking is now supported on the platform. After the addition of Ethereum (ETH), Binance Soft Staking now supports a total of 19 tokens, including ETH, BNB, SOL, ADA, TRX, TON, SUI, NEAR, APT, POL, ALGO, IOTA, AXS, EGLD, THETA, DASH, STRK, S and BABY.

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    #Richard Teng #Cryptocurrency #Binance #Bitcoin
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