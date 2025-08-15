Advertisement
    Web3 Collectibles Expand Within Telegram’s Ecosystem

    By U.Today Editorial Team
    Fri, 15/08/2025 - 15:34
    Telegram's ecosystem getting richer day by day, thanks to new NFT-based gift system
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The TON network's blockchain-integrated collectible system was introduced in 2024, with the release of the @DurovCapsBot mini-app, which was based on Telegram. Without any prior knowledge of blockchain, users can mint, trade and stake NFT-based digital caps using the platform; all they need is a Telegram account. Both the market value and usage of the system have increased significantly.

    TON attracts large players

    About 624,000 people use the Caps Community channel (@caps) each month, and there are 3.7 million subscribers. Floor prices are now over $3,000 more than 200 times what they were before. The collection features themed items like Plush Pepe and Urban Sneakers, each of which is shown next to the owner's Telegram username. The ecosystem has seen a surge of large transactions, suggesting the presence of large players on the market. Pavel Durov, the creator of Telegram, paid 2,096 TON (roughly $5,500) for Cap 96. 

    Cap 2,840 was purchased for 1,000 TON, while Cap 38 sold for 5,500 TON or roughly $18,000. Along with other well-liked series like Plush Pepes and Heart Lockets, the collection is currently one of the most traded gift assets on Telegram, with floor prices of about 572 TON ($2,043). Everything about the platform is done through the Telegram interface. 

    Activity on rise

    Users have the option to mint caps, give them as presents or exchange them for NFTs that can be traded on the TON blockchain. Because of TON's low-latency design, transactions are completed instantly, and secondary sales do not incur listing fees. A referral incentive program, a points-based reward system and public leaderboards that highlight top collectors all support trading activity.

    Based on trading and staking activity, whales are receiving exclusive caps as part of the rewards program's first season. Plans for future development include adding auctions and expanding the functionality of the TON mini-app, which could make certain caps more valuable and rare. 

    Cryptocurrency community figures are also joining the gift train and taking notice of the large activity on the Ton Blockchain in general. Collections inside Telegram also serve as social interaction tools, connecting people around various memes and themes. Large transactions volume hints at a growth of the industry in general. 

    All things considered, this system shows how digital goods that are incorporated into already-existing social media platforms can function as tradable assets and status symbols. It offers an example of how to combine social media features with decentralized asset management through its combination of user engagement tools, blockchain settlement and in-app usability.

    #Telegram #Web3 #NFT #TON
