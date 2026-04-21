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    Wall Street Giant Morgan Stanley Tops $100 Million in Bitcoin Stack

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 21/04/2026 - 12:58
    Bitcoin remains the dominant crypto holding and preferred investment among traditional assets.
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    Wall Street Giant Morgan Stanley Tops $100 Million in Bitcoin Stack
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    According to Arkham, Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley now holds over $100 million worth of Bitcoin. Morgan Stanley currently holds $138.54 million in BTC, according to data provided by Arkham.

    Morgan Stanley this month became the first old-school Wall Street investment bank to roll out a Bitcoin-tracking ETF. The fund's (ticker MSBT) expense ratio is believed to be the cheapest in its category.

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    The spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), which launched on April 8, drew more than $100 million in inflows within its first week on the market, making it the firm's most successful ETF launch to date and signaling strong early demand for the bank's latest push into digital assets.

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    Sat, 03/28/2026 - 09:56
    Morgan Stanley Enters Crypto With Lowest Bitcoin ETF Fee
    ByDan Burgin

    In a recent report, Deutsche Bank highlighted that U.S. crypto adoption has rebounded sharply, reversing months of decline. Bitcoin remains the dominant crypto holding and preferred investment despite fierce competition from traditional assets.

    Crypto prices remain steady after a volatile start to 2026, with last month beginning a rebound driven by renewed institutional demand.

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    Market shift emerges

    Morgan Stanley signals a growing focus on tokenization and blockchain-based infrastructure, presenting "onchain" finance as a potential next step in how it serves wealth clients.

    This reflects a broader industry shift in which large banks are increasingly exploring blockchain technology to modernize financial architecture rather than disrupt it outright.

    Morgan Stanley recently launched a digital asset pilot through a partnership with Zero Hash, allowing select eTrade clients to buy and sell major cryptocurrencies.

    Bitcoin price

    The crypto market is showing signs of strength on Tuesday, with Bitcoin rising to $76,926, a gain of about 1%.

    The rise to near $77,000 triggered a wave of spot selling by investors who are probably protecting against a potential breakout above Friday's high of $78,300.

    At a current price of $75,890, Bitcoin is down nearly 40% from an all-time high of above $126,000 attained last October.

    #Morgan Stanley #Bitcoin
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