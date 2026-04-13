Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Updates 2026 Bitcoin Roadmap: Why Next All-Time High Might Wait Until 2027

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As the crypto market is attempting to recover from the difficult volatility of the past weekend, legendary analyst and trader with 50 years of experience Peter Brandt has presented an updated Bitcoin outlook. The verdict at the start of the week is rather philosophical — patience is the highest virtue, and new all-time highs for BTC, in this context, are being postponed.

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Relying on historical analogies, in particular a copper chart from 50 years ago, Brandt points to the formation of a complex base structure in Bitcoin’s price, the "Compound Fulcrum." The essence of this pattern is that it is not a V-shaped rebound but a prolonged and painful process of bottom formation with complex breakouts in both directions.

Why next Bitcoin all-time high might wait until 2027

According to Brandt, the market still lacks a final cleansing decline within this framework, and the current chart structure appears incomplete without a retest of the February lows, set at the $60,000 level for BTC.

Sub 66 then blow thru 75 Advertisement April 13, 2026

Therefore, Brandt leans toward a more rigid scenario, which can be summarized briefly as follows: Bitcoin needs to establish itself below $66,000 to remove liquidity and disappoint the last remaining optimists. Only after that can a confident impulse occur that breaks through the $75,000 level.

As for the planning horizon, the veteran trader believes that a full bull cycle will not resume before 2027. The year 2026, in his view, will remain a period of chop or a "crab market," as some call it, and accumulation.

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For long-term holders, this outlook serves as a signal to watch the $60,000 to $64,000 per BTC range as a zone of a potential true local bottom.