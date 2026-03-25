AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Use the Chain, Make Cardano Better': Charles Hoskinson Says

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 25/03/2026 - 10:27
    Charles Hoskinson supports the notion that the Cardano blockchain should be used more.
    Advertisement
    'Use the Chain, Make Cardano Better': Charles Hoskinson Says
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson has taken to X to encourage the community to engage and grow the ecosystem. In a post for the larger Cardano community, Hoskinson urged ADA holders to stop "just talking" about Cardano and actively use and build on it to make it better.

    Advertisement

    Can Cardano DeFi growth trigger more growth?

    Notably, Hoskinson was reiterating the point made by a crypto content creator, Linda, who about 24 hours previously had posted, "Use the chain. Make Cardano better." In referencing the post, the Cardano founder was amplifying the message that he aligned with.

    Hoskinson is suggesting that members of the community should use the Cardano blockchain by carrying out transactions. They could also build apps or smart contracts on the chain or test new features in different ways to promote real usage.

    These activities have a way of strengthening the network because activity increases real-world adoption, liquidity and developer interest. If developers build tools or dApps, or users report bugs or test features and participate in governance proposals, these could improve the Cardano chain.

    On the positive side, Cardano DeFi has reached a record 520 million ADA in Total Value Locked (TVL). With regulatory clarity in the crypto sector, some are beginning to eye the one billion ADA target as an achievable target to aim for next.

    The Cardano founder is signaling that people focus too much on price speculations or complaints about project development speed. Hence, he is encouraging them to look beyond these limits and drive the value of the blockchain through real-world usage.

    Hoskinson’s comments are timely considering the continued volatility that ADA has faced in the last seven days. The coin has shed over 6.15% of its value and has still not found stability above $0.30.

    ADA price volatility continues amid market pressure

    As of this writing, Cardano exchanges hands at $0.2716, which is a 2.48% increase in the last 24 hours. The coin climbed from a daily low of $0.2584 to hit a peak of $0.2720 before settling at the current level.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 03/25/2026 - 08:38
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Most Important Reversal: Will Zero Be Removed From Price?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    However, traders remain cautious, given that most holders have suffered over 43% losses due to market fluctuations.

    The asset’s trading volume has dropped by a massive 33.35% to $460.78 million within the same time frame. The market structure suggests that Cardano is recovering from deeply oversold conditions and could retest the $0.28 level.

    As U.Today reported, Cardano has been pushed out of the top 10 elite list of crypto assets by market capitalization. The coin fell off after it was hit by a severe liquidation imbalance of around 6,100% following price dips.

    #Charles Hoskinson #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 25, 2026 - 10:00
    SHIB Holder Surge Update Shared by Shiba Inu Team: ‘Steady Growth’
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 25, 2026 - 9:56
    10-Year-Old Bitcoin Wallet of Irish Criminal 'Wakes up' With 500 BTC Move to Coinbase; $425 Million Still Missing
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Forget selfies and passports – trade crypto with privacy
    Money20/20 Asia Unveils Powerhouse Lineup of 250 Speakers to
    Toobit Joins Crypto Summit 2026 as Strategic Partner
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 25, 2026 - 10:27
    'Use the Chain, Make Cardano Better': Charles Hoskinson Says
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 25, 2026 - 10:00
    SHIB Holder Surge Update Shared by Shiba Inu Team: ‘Steady Growth’
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 25, 2026 - 9:56
    10-Year-Old Bitcoin Wallet of Irish Criminal 'Wakes up' With 500 BTC Move to Coinbase; $425 Million Still Missing
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all