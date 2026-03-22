AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    US Dollar-Based Stablecoin USR Crashes Amid Critical Exploit

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 22/03/2026 - 10:06
    A popular stablecoin has taken an enormous hit as a logic flaw got severely abused by an attacker.
    Advertisement
    US Dollar-Based Stablecoin USR Crashes Amid Critical Exploit
    Cover image via depositphotos.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Following an exploit that targeted the Resolv platform, the USD-pegged stablecoin USR saw a severe depeg, dropping as low as $0.40.

    Critical logic flaw

    The event brings to light persistent dangers in DeFi infrastructure, especially in the protocols that deal with minting and swap mechanics. Based on available on-chain data, the attacker minted about 50 million unbacked USR tokens by taking advantage of a flaw in the logic of the protocol. Notably, the exploit was extremely capital-efficient and disproportionately damaging in relation to the input size, requiring only about $100,000 in USDC as initial capital.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap and Etherscan

    The protocol’s requestSwap and completeSwap functions were found to be the most likely source of the problem by D2 security researchers. These parts seem to have had a bug that made it possible for the system to validate or complete swap transactions incorrectly, allowing for the production of fake, uncollateralized USR.

    HOT Stories
    $15 XRP? Ripple CTO Emeritus Responds to Critic With Surprise Take Crypto Market Review: 3 Key XRP Levels Just Collided, Critical Shiba Inu (SHIB) Test for Upcoming Resistance, Ethereum (ETH) Might Lose $2,000 Next Week

    The attacker proceeded swiftly to extract value after the minting phase. Before being dispersed throughout various trading platforms, the newly formed USR was transformed into wstUSR, a wrapped version of the token. This step implies a conscious effort to optimize exit liquidity without prompt detection or intervention.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 03/21/2026 - 15:46
    Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Drops 7.76% in Major 2026 Decline
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The ensuing sell-off severely strained the liquidity that was available. Large amounts of USR were offloaded by the attacker, quickly depleting liquidity pools and causing significant slippage across trades. The price collapse was exacerbated by this cascade effect, which caused the stablecoin to fall well short of its planned $1 peg.

    Fallout

    The event’s intensity is reflected in market data. As arbitrageurs and panic sellers responded to the depeg, trading volume increased, but in the short run there was insufficient liquidity to allow for any significant stabilization. The quick drop revealed structural flaws in the supporting market infrastructure as well as the protocol design.

    Advertisement

    As of this writing, USR is still significantly below its peg, which raises concerns about its potential for recovery. Collateral integrity and trust are crucial for stablecoins. Even with technical fixes, it is much harder to restore confidence once it has been compromised.

    The event serves as a further reminder that, regardless of market size or maturity, flaws in fundamental protocol logic, particularly those related to minting and swaps, can have disastrous consequences.

    #Scam Alert
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 22, 2026 - 8:54
    Crypto Bill: Galaxy Research Warns of Remaining Regulatory Hurdles
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 22, 2026 - 8:16
    XRP Enjoying 'Strong Retail Demand,' Report Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Zoomex Outlines AI-Ready Liquidity and Execution Framework as Automated Trading Expands
    Playnance Launches GCOIN Trading on MEXC as Token Goes Live
    Tezos Developers and Creators Reunite at TezDev Cannes with 360° Immersive Zone and Keynote by Arthur Breitman
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 22, 2026 - 10:06
    US Dollar-Based Stablecoin USR Crashes Amid Critical Exploit
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 22, 2026 - 8:54
    Crypto Bill: Galaxy Research Warns of Remaining Regulatory Hurdles
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 22, 2026 - 8:16
    XRP Enjoying 'Strong Retail Demand,' Report Says
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all