US Dollar-Based Stablecoin USR Crashes Amid Critical Exploit

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Following an exploit that targeted the Resolv platform, the USD-pegged stablecoin USR saw a severe depeg, dropping as low as $0.40.

Critical logic flaw

The event brings to light persistent dangers in DeFi infrastructure, especially in the protocols that deal with minting and swap mechanics. Based on available on-chain data, the attacker minted about 50 million unbacked USR tokens by taking advantage of a flaw in the logic of the protocol. Notably, the exploit was extremely capital-efficient and disproportionately damaging in relation to the input size, requiring only about $100,000 in USDC as initial capital.

Source: CoinMarketCap and Etherscan

The protocol’s requestSwap and completeSwap functions were found to be the most likely source of the problem by D2 security researchers. These parts seem to have had a bug that made it possible for the system to validate or complete swap transactions incorrectly, allowing for the production of fake, uncollateralized USR.

The attacker proceeded swiftly to extract value after the minting phase. Before being dispersed throughout various trading platforms, the newly formed USR was transformed into wstUSR, a wrapped version of the token. This step implies a conscious effort to optimize exit liquidity without prompt detection or intervention.

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The ensuing sell-off severely strained the liquidity that was available. Large amounts of USR were offloaded by the attacker, quickly depleting liquidity pools and causing significant slippage across trades. The price collapse was exacerbated by this cascade effect, which caused the stablecoin to fall well short of its planned $1 peg.

Fallout

The event’s intensity is reflected in market data. As arbitrageurs and panic sellers responded to the depeg, trading volume increased, but in the short run there was insufficient liquidity to allow for any significant stabilization. The quick drop revealed structural flaws in the supporting market infrastructure as well as the protocol design.

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As of this writing, USR is still significantly below its peg, which raises concerns about its potential for recovery. Collateral integrity and trust are crucial for stablecoins. Even with technical fixes, it is much harder to restore confidence once it has been compromised.

The event serves as a further reminder that, regardless of market size or maturity, flaws in fundamental protocol logic, particularly those related to minting and swaps, can have disastrous consequences.