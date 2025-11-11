AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    TrebleSwap DEX on Base Integrates Orbs Perpetual Hub

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 11/11/2025 - 12:49
    TrebleSwap, a v4 decentralized cryptocurrency exchange on Base blockchain, now offers sophisticated order types thanks to Orbs integration.
    Advertisement
    TrebleSwap DEX on Base Integrates Orbs Perpetual Hub
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    TrebleSwap, a high-performance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange on Base L2, has shared the details of its integration with Orbs Perpetual Hub, a mechanism for sophisticated order placing and execution on noncustodial crypto platforms.

    TrebleSwap DEX integrates Orbs Perpetual Hub

    TrebleSwap, a v4 decentralized exchange (DEX) built on Base, has integrated Perpetual Hub Ultra, powered by Orbs, bringing institutional-grade perpetual futures trading to the Base ecosystem. 

    This integration positions Orbs' layer-3 technology as the go-to solution for DEXes seeking a plug-and-play perps infrastructure to expand their trading offerings.

    Advertisement

    By integrating Orbs’ Perpetual Hub Ultra, TrebleSwap users gain access to deep liquidity, customizable leverageand efficient execution through a fully managed and modular perps stack. The deployment builds on Orbs’ proven layer-3 infrastructure and follows a series of successful integrations of Perpetual Hub, cementing Orbs’ position as the industry standard for turnkey perpetuals infrastructure in decentralized finance.

    HOT Stories
    No, You Cannot Unlock Satoshi's Bitcoin Fortune with Just 24 Words
    Crypto Market Prediction: Enormous XRP Price Comeback, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burns Nosedive to Zero, What If Bitcoin Hits $111,700: Something to Happen?
    CNBC: Ripple Is 'Conquering' Crypto
    XRP Ledger Reveals Major Milestone, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Drops Epic $250k Bitcoin Price Prediction, Whales Dump Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

    Developed by Orbs in collaboration with Symm.io, Perpetual Hub Ultra is a fully integrated perpetual futures trading protocol that provides DEXes with everything needed to launch a high-performance perps platform, including hedging, liquidation, oracles and a professional-grade interface. 

    Built for scalability and capital efficiency, Ultra enables routing of liquidity from both on-chain and off-chain sources, including major centralized exchanges such as Binance. This architecture allows DEXes to achieve deep execution without building custom infrastructure or complex backend systems.

    CeFi-grade performance for noncustodial services

    As intent-based trading continues to dominate decentralized spot markets, Perpetual Hub Ultra extends this model to perpetuals, enabling next-generation DEXes to compete directly with centralized exchanges in performance, flexibility and user experience, while remaining fully decentralized.

    TrebleSwap, built on Base, offers an all-in-one decentralized trading platform that combines token swaps, concentrated liquidity pools, cross-chain functionality and a permissionless launchpad. Designed with usability and scalability in mind, TrebleSwap brings together essential DeFi tools within a single intuitive interface. 

    The platform continues to expand its offerings with upcoming features such as limit orders, fiat on-ramps and institutional-grade hooks, reinforcing its role as a leading liquidity hub within the Base network.

    The integration highlights Orbs’ continued growth as a leading provider of decentralized layer-3 infrastructure that powers advanced on-chain trading, driving the evolution of DeFi toward CeFi-grade performance.

    #Orbs #TrebleSwap
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 11, 2025 - 11:06
    Ripple CTO Explains Bitcoin's Use in Payments Amid Price Potential: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 11, 2025 - 10:34
    -15,456,495,096 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Not Enough?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Phemex introduces refreshed logo and platform design, ushering in a new brand era
    Tapbit Celebrates 4th Anniversary with Global Events, Zero-Fee Trading, and $1 Million Rewards
    Bybit PWM Posts 16.9% Fund Return as Crypto Markets Weather “Uptober” Shock
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 11, 2025 - 11:06
    Ripple CTO Explains Bitcoin's Use in Payments Amid Price Potential: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 11, 2025 - 10:34
    -15,456,495,096 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Not Enough?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 11, 2025 - 9:53
    XRP: Critical Price Reversal at $2.40
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all