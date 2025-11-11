TrebleSwap DEX on Base Integrates Orbs Perpetual Hub

Advertisement

TrebleSwap, a high-performance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange on Base L2, has shared the details of its integration with Orbs Perpetual Hub, a mechanism for sophisticated order placing and execution on noncustodial crypto platforms.

TrebleSwap, a v4 decentralized exchange (DEX) built on Base, has integrated Perpetual Hub Ultra, powered by Orbs, bringing institutional-grade perpetual futures trading to the Base ecosystem.

⚡️ Treble's perpetual trading is now live on @base.



Experience seamless onchain trading with Treble’s V4 DEX and DeFi Hub built for speed and transparency.



🟦 https://t.co/myltBOge5F



Building the foundations of a new global economy, one feature at a time. pic.twitter.com/uPLkLKIM8o — Treble (@TrebleSwap) October 31, 2025

This integration positions Orbs' layer-3 technology as the go-to solution for DEXes seeking a plug-and-play perps infrastructure to expand their trading offerings.

By integrating Orbs’ Perpetual Hub Ultra, TrebleSwap users gain access to deep liquidity, customizable leverageand efficient execution through a fully managed and modular perps stack. The deployment builds on Orbs’ proven layer-3 infrastructure and follows a series of successful integrations of Perpetual Hub, cementing Orbs’ position as the industry standard for turnkey perpetuals infrastructure in decentralized finance.

Developed by Orbs in collaboration with Symm.io, Perpetual Hub Ultra is a fully integrated perpetual futures trading protocol that provides DEXes with everything needed to launch a high-performance perps platform, including hedging, liquidation, oracles and a professional-grade interface.

Built for scalability and capital efficiency, Ultra enables routing of liquidity from both on-chain and off-chain sources, including major centralized exchanges such as Binance. This architecture allows DEXes to achieve deep execution without building custom infrastructure or complex backend systems.

CeFi-grade performance for noncustodial services

As intent-based trading continues to dominate decentralized spot markets, Perpetual Hub Ultra extends this model to perpetuals, enabling next-generation DEXes to compete directly with centralized exchanges in performance, flexibility and user experience, while remaining fully decentralized.

TrebleSwap, built on Base, offers an all-in-one decentralized trading platform that combines token swaps, concentrated liquidity pools, cross-chain functionality and a permissionless launchpad. Designed with usability and scalability in mind, TrebleSwap brings together essential DeFi tools within a single intuitive interface.

The platform continues to expand its offerings with upcoming features such as limit orders, fiat on-ramps and institutional-grade hooks, reinforcing its role as a leading liquidity hub within the Base network.

The integration highlights Orbs’ continued growth as a leading provider of decentralized layer-3 infrastructure that powers advanced on-chain trading, driving the evolution of DeFi toward CeFi-grade performance.