Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide

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Top Crypto Cards: Guide

Crypto cards are payment cards that allow users to spend their digital assets in real-world transactions. Typically powered by networks like Visa or Mastercard, these cards automatically convert crypto into fiat at the point of sale.

Instead of manually selling your Bitcoin or stablecoins, a crypto card does the conversion instantly when you pay. This makes it possible to use crypto for everyday purchases, from groceries to online shopping.

There are two main types of crypto cards:

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Prepaid/debit-style cards, where you spend your own crypto balance

Credit-style cards, which extend a line of credit (less common in crypto)

Most major crypto cards also offer incentives such as cashback, often paid in crypto, along with perks like ATM withdrawals and app-based portfolio tracking.

However, users should pay attention to fees, supported assets, regional availability, and security requirements such as KYC verification.

Top list

Here is a list of the top crypto cards in 2026 for newcomers no particular order:

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Binance Card

Coinbase Card

Kraken Card

Bitmart Card

Crypto cards are bridging the gap between digital assets and everyday spending. Here is how Binance, Coinbase and Kraken cards compare in features, rewards, and usability.

Binance Card

Image by Binance

Binance Card Website Cashback: Up to 8%

Network Visa

Acceptance European Economic Area

Supported crypto Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin (BNB), Binance USD (BUSD), Swipe (SXP) + 30 other cryptocurrencies. About The Binance Card is a crypto debit card that connects directly to a user’s Binance account, allowing seamless spending of digital assets through automatic conversion to fiat at checkout. It is part of the broader Binance ecosystem, which includes trading, staking, DeFi, and payments, and is closely tied to the BNB Chain infrastructure. Associated exchange Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, offering a full suite of trading, staking, and financial services. Ecosystem A vertically integrated ecosystem including BNB Chain, DeFi applications, NFTs, centralized trading, and payment solutions like the Binance Card, with a focus on low fees and high scalability.

The Binance Card is a crypto debit card that allows users to spend their digital assets directly from their Binance account. It is designed to provide a seamless connection between trading and spending, enabling users to convert crypto into fiat at the moment of purchase.

One of its key features is flexibility. Users can prioritize which assets are used for payments, meaning the card will automatically deduct from selected balances. This eliminates the need for manual conversions before making a purchase.

Cashback is one of the main selling points. Depending on the user’s BNB holdings, cashback can go up to 8%, making it one of the more competitive offerings in the market. Rewards are typically paid in BNB and vary based on account tier.

The Binance Card also integrates tightly with the broader Binance ecosystem, allowing users to manage funds, track spending, and move assets between wallets with ease.

Security

Binance requires full KYC verification before issuing the card. Users can freeze or unfreeze the card instantly through the app, adding an extra layer of control.

A virtual card is usually available shortly after approval, while physical cards are shipped depending on the region.

Usage and global acceptance

The card operates on the Visa network, meaning it can be used at millions of merchants worldwide. Payments are processed instantly by converting crypto into fiat.

Coinbase Card

Image by Coinbase

Coinbase Card Website Cashback Up to 4%

Network Visa

Acceptance Any merchant that accepts Visa debit cards

Supported crypto Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDC, USDT + all cryptocurrencies available on Coinbase (region-dependent). About The Coinbase Card is a user-friendly crypto debit card that enables spending directly from a Coinbase account, automatically converting selected digital assets into fiat at the point of purchase. It is designed for simplicity and accessibility, making it especially appealing to newcomers entering the crypto space. Associated exchange Coinbase, a publicly traded U.S.-based crypto exchange known for its regulatory compliance and large global user base. Ecosystem A multi-chain ecosystem supporting a wide range of assets, including services such as Coinbase Exchange, Coinbase Wallet, institutional custody, and Web3 integrations, with a strong emphasis on compliance and ease of use.

The Coinbase Card is designed with simplicity in mind, making it particularly appealing to beginners. It allows users to spend crypto directly from their Coinbase balance anywhere Visa is accepted.

A standout feature is the ability to choose which cryptocurrency to spend. Users can switch between assets in real time via the app, offering flexibility depending on market conditions or personal preference

Cashback rewards are offered in crypto, often ranging between 1% and 4%, depending on the selected reward asset. This gives users the option to earn Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other supported tokens on everyday purchases.

Unlike some competitors, Coinbase places a strong emphasis on user experience, with a clean interface and easy integration into its existing platform.

Security

Coinbase requires identity verification and offers strong security features, including two-factor authentication and instant card controls through the app. Because Coinbase is a regulated platform in many jurisdictions, it tends to prioritize compliance and user protection.

Usage and global acceptance

The Coinbase Card is accepted anywhere Visa is supported, making it widely usable for both online and in-store purchases. Crypto is automatically converted at the time of payment, removing friction for users.

Kraken Card

Image by Kraken

Kraken Card Website Cashback Up to 1%

Network Mastercard

Acceptance Any merchant that accepts Mastercard debit cards

Supported crypto A range of major cryptocurrencies and fiat balances (varies by region and rollout phase). About The Kraken Card is a crypto payment solution that allows users to spend their digital assets directly from their Kraken account, with real-time conversion to fiat at checkout. It reflects Kraken’s focus on security, transparency, and reliable infrastructure for both retail and professional users. Associated exchange Kraken, one of the longest-standing crypto exchanges, recognized for its strong security practices and advanced trading features. Ecosystem A security-first ecosystem offering spot and derivatives trading, staking, and institutional-grade services, with a focus on transparency and professional trading infrastructure rather than a proprietary blockchain.

The Kraken Card is a newer entrant in the crypto card space, aiming to combine Kraken’s reputation for security with a practical spending solution for digital assets.

Like other crypto cards, it enables users to spend directly from their crypto balances, with automatic conversion at checkout. It is designed to integrate seamlessly with Kraken accounts, allowing users to manage both trading and spending in one place.

While still expanding its feature set, the Kraken Card focuses on transparency and low fees, aligning with Kraken’s broader philosophy as an exchange.

Cashback and rewards structures may vary depending on the region and program rollout, but the emphasis is on straightforward usage rather than complex tier systems.

Security

Kraken is known for its strong security track record, and the card follows similar principles. Full identity verification is required, and users benefit from advanced account protection features.

Card controls, including freezing and spending limits, are accessible through the Kraken platform.

Usage and global acceptance

The Kraken Card is expected to operate on major payment networks, enabling global usage wherever standard cards are accepted. Like its competitors, it converts crypto into fiat at the point of sale.

BitMart Card

Image by BitMart

BitMart Card Website Cashback Up to 5.5%

Network Visa

Acceptance Any merchant that accepts Visa debit cards

Supported crypto USDT, USDC, BTC, XRP, ETH, SOL, ADA, LTC, DOGE, TON, BNB. About The BitMart Card is a crypto-linked payment card that enables users to spend a wide range of digital assets by converting them into fiat at the point of sale. Integrated with the BitMart exchange, it is designed to support everyday transactions while providing access to multiple cryptocurrencies and reward incentives. Associated exchange BitMart, a global cryptocurrency exchange known for its broad token listings and accessibility to users worldwide. Ecosystem A multi-asset trading ecosystem focused on liquidity and accessibility, including spot trading, staking, and integrated payment solutions like the BitMart Card, enabling real-world crypto spending through global payment networks.

The BitMart Card is a crypto-linked payment card that enables users to spend digital assets in everyday transactions through the Visa network.

It supports a range of major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins, allowing users to convert crypto balances into spendable funds at the point of payment. Payments are processed by drawing from that balance rather than extending a line of credit.

Cashback incentives are structured to encourage early usage. During the first month, users can receive up to 4.0% cashback on online purchases and 5.5% on grocery and dining transactions. After the initial period, cashback rates adjust to 3.5% for online spending and 5.0% for grocery and dining categories.

In addition to spending rewards, the card offers fee-free ATM withdrawals up to a defined monthly limit, which can extend to as much as 1,000 USDT depending on usage conditions and account status.

Security

BitMart requires users to complete Identity Verification Level 2 (KYC Lv.2) and additional documentation may be requested depending on the jurisdiction.

Once the application is approved, a virtual card is issued immediately, allowing users to begin making online payments without waiting for a physical card. The virtual version can also be integrated with digital wallets such as Google Pay.

For users who opt for a physical card, delivery is arranged after approval, and shipment tracking is available through the user account dashboard.

Usage and global acceptance

The BitMart Card can be used at any merchant that accepts Visa, covering more than 50 million locations worldwide. This includes online retailers, physical stores, and service providers, making it functionally similar to standard debit or credit cards in terms of acceptance.

Payments are automatically processed by converting the selected cryptocurrency into fiat at the time of the transaction. This allows users to spend digital assets without manually exchanging them beforehand.