'Think Even Bigger': Michael Saylor Teases Strategy's 800,000 BTC Milestone After $2 Billion Bitcoin Buy This Week

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Strategy (MSTR) chairman Michael Saylor erupted the crypto space this Sunday with a concise yet programmatic post on X, accompanying the already-familiar orange dot chart with a “Think Even Bigger” caption. The post comes as data from strc.live and official registries indicates that the company has de facto crossed the 800,000 BTC ownership threshold this week.

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Right now the officially confirmed Bitcoin balance as of mid-April stands at 780,897 coins. However, the period from April 6 to April 17 became one of the most aggressive in the firm’s history: through the STRC mechanism, an additional 26,377 BTC was absorbed, equivalent to $2 billion.

This means the market may already see an updated figure of 807,274 BTC as early as Monday, April 20.

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Why "Think Even Bigger" signals Strategy's pivot to 1 million Bitcoin

As things stand, nearly 4% of the total issued Bitcoin supply may already be under Saylor’s control, making Strategy undoubtedly the largest institutional holder of Bitcoin in the world.

The key intrigue of the week revolves around the average cost that for Strategy currently stands at $75,577. Right now the company is balancing on the edge of break-even, with the current Bitcoin price bringing Strategy's portfolio valuation to approximately $59.12 billion.

Amid the $2 billion purchase, Strategy’s stock (MSTR) showed explosive performance this week, rising 29.45% from $125 to $166.52. Moreover, MSTR entered positive territory for the year at +9.59%.

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The increase in share price allows the company to raise capital under more favorable conditions without critical dilution of shareholders, while the use of perpetual preferred shares through STRC allows Saylor to increase the company’s share without diluting common shareholders.

If the current pace is maintained, the psychological target of 1,000,000 BTC may be reached much earlier than the end of the year.