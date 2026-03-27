The Alpha of the “Magnificent Seven”: A Guide to 24/7 Tech Trading on KuCoin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

In today’s market, the “Magnificent Seven” has become shorthand for the companies shaping AI, cloud infrastructure, consumer technology, and broader market sentiment. Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla are no longer just market heavyweights; they sit at the center of the narratives that increasingly drive global capital flows.

When these companies move, their influence often extends well beyond a single trading session. Earnings, AI-related announcements, macro signals, and geopolitical developments can shift sentiment in real time, at times, fall outside traditional trading hours. That mismatch between always-on information flow and fixed market access is becoming harder to ignore.

This is the backdrop for KuCoin’s Stock Index Perpetual Contracts. Introduced as part of KuCoin’s broader push to expand cross-asset access, the product is designed to bring 24/7 trading, micro-contract entry from 1 USDT, and a more risk-conscious pricing framework into a crypto-native environment. The product reflects a simple idea: as TradFi and crypto continue to converge, traders increasingly want a more continuous, flexible way to express macro and tech views without leaving the digital asset ecosystem.

What KuCoin’s Stock Index Perpetual Contracts Are

KuCoin’s Stock Index Perpetual Contracts are crypto-settled derivative instruments that allow eligible users to track or speculate on price movements tied to major publicly traded companies and equity-referenced benchmarks within a crypto-native trading environment. In practical terms, they give users a way to trade price exposure to names such as Tesla through USDT-margined perpetual contracts, without going through a traditional brokerage workflow. No ownership of underlying assets and no delivery is needed.

Advertisement

These contracts follow the mechanics of crypto perpetual futures:

Margin-based positions, settled in USDT

No expiry date, allowing positions to remain open

Continuous trading aligned with crypto markets

KuCoin translates equity market movements into a format familiar to crypto traders allowing eligible users to engage with stock-referenced narratives using the same tools, liquidity, and infrastructure they already use for digital assets.

Why 24/7 Tech Trading Matters

Tech narratives no longer move only during Wall Street hours. AI announcements, semiconductor developments, product launches, earnings expectations, and policy signals often emerge outside regular trading sessions, yet their market impact can be immediate.

Advertisement

That is especially relevant for the Magnificent Seven, where price action is increasingly shaped by AI momentum, macro expectations, and continuous global news flow. A late-night development involving chips, cloud infrastructure, or regulation can quickly change sentiment around companies such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, or Tesla. In that kind of environment, the ability to react in real time can matter as much as the view itself.

KuCoin’s 24/7 trading model is designed around that reality. Rather than waiting for the next market open, eligible users can respond to these shifts through a crypto-native futures environment that stays active beyond traditional exchange hours. For traders already operating in always-on digital asset markets, that creates a more natural way to engage with major tech narratives.

Why KuCoin’s Approach Stands Out

KuCoin’s differentiation goes beyond simply offering continuous access; it lies in how the entire experience is built for a crypto-native workflow.

Accessibility is immediate, with positions starting as low as 1 USDT and a simplified onboarding process that eliminates the need for traditional brokerage accounts or banking integrations. From a cost perspective, fees are positioned at ≤0.06%, which traders may prefer compared to typical equity trading ranges of 0.1%–0.5%.

Capital efficiency is further enhanced through up to 10x leverage, allowing traders to gain meaningful exposure without committing full capital upfront, while USDT settlement ensures a seamless experience with no currency conversions or delayed settlement cycles.

More importantly, KuCoin addresses a key challenge of 24/7 equity-referenced trading: how to manage pricing when underlying markets are closed. The platform distinguishes between Index Price and Mark Price, using the latter for PnL and liquidation calculations. During periods of low liquidity, both are adjusted using dedicated models to reduce abnormal gaps and protect traders from dislocations when markets reopen.

A funding rate mechanism, similar to standard crypto perpetuals, helps keep prices aligned with the underlying asset. Together, these features move beyond “always-on trading,” creating a system designed to handle off-hours conditions with greater stability and control.

How to Get Started

For traders already familiar with crypto derivatives, getting started with KuCoin’s Stock Index Perpetual Contracts follows a workflow that feels immediately intuitive, as it closely mirrors the structure and logic of trading perpetual futures within the broader digital asset ecosystem.

Getting started follows a familiar crypto derivatives workflow:

Fund your KuCoin account Select a contract (e.g., TSLAUSDT) Choose margin mode (cross or isolated) Set leverage (up to 10x) Place an order (can simply start with a Market/ Limit Order) Monitor your position closely

Risk Considerations

Use stop-loss orders to manage downside risk

Start with moderate leverage (e.g., 2x–3x)

Monitor macro events like earnings of referenced assets and FED decisions

Diversify exposure across assets

Current Incentives: Zero Fees and TSLA Rewards

To accelerate adoption, KuCoin has launched a time-limited campaign titled “Trade Stock Index Perps on KuCoin: Get Zero-Fee & Receive up to 500 USDT in TSLAUSDT position airdrop” running from March 13, 2026 to April 30, 2026 (UTC), aimed at lowering barriers to entry while encouraging active participation.

At its core, it is a zero-taker-fee incentive for new eligible Futures users, with fees effectively rebated after the aforesaid campaign, making it easier to explore Stock Index Perpetual Contracts without added cost.

The campaign also features a tiered TSLAUSDT-referenced reward structure, offering up to 500 USDT:

200 USDT for opening and activating a Futures account (applicable to new eligible users only)

300 USDT for reaching 1,000 USDT in trading volume in Stock Index Perps

Currently, the aforesaid rewards apply to existing Stock Index Perps such as TSLAUSDT and MSTRUSDT , with more coverage expected in the near future, including NVDAUSDT, MSFTUSDT, AAPLUSDT, GOOGLUSDT, and certain ETF-referenced instruments.

Overall, the campaign is structured to reduce friction, drive participation, and reward continued activity, serving as an entry point into a broader, crypto-native approach to trading global equity narratives.

The Bigger Shift: Where TradFi Meets Crypto

KuCoin’s Stock Index Perpetual Contracts reflect a broader transformation already underway. The boundaries between crypto, equities, and macro assets are fading. The same forces that interest rates, AI development, and global sentiment now drive all markets simultaneously.

As a result, trading one asset class in isolation is becoming less effective. What is emerging instead is cross-asset trading, the ability to move between crypto and equity-referenced exposure within a single environment.

KuCoin is positioning itself within this shift. By integrating equity-referenced derivatives into a crypto-native framework, the platform creates a unified venue where traders can express:

macro views

tech narratives

asset rotation strategies

without leaving the ecosystem. In a market driven by speed, narrative, and global participation, access is becoming a competitive advantage in itself. As the lines between TradFi and crypto continue to narrow, the real edge may lie not in choosing one market over the other, but in navigating both with greater continuity, flexibility, and speed.

*Important Notice: