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    Strategy Tops Bitcoin Holdings With $255 Million Purchase

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 27/04/2026 - 17:08
    Strategy doesn’t miss on its regular Monday purchases as the firm scoops another $255 million worth of Bitcoin this new week.
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    Strategy Tops Bitcoin Holdings With $255 Million Purchase
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    The world's largest asset management firm, Strategy, has remained relentless with its steady Bitcoin purchases and has just announced another acquisition of the world's largest cryptocurrency.

    The latest Bitcoin purchase further reinforces Strategy's commitment to the leading cryptocurrency, as Bitcoin showing a price decline at the time of the purchase.

    Strategy adds 3,273 BTC to treasury 

    The latest Bitcoin purchase did not come as a surprise, as Strategy is widely known for its aggressive Bitcoin purchases regardless of the crypto market condition.

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    On Monday, April 27, the firm officially announced that it has expanded its already massive crypto holdings with a new purchase of 3,273 BTC worth about $255 million at an average price of $77,906 per Bitcoin.

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    According to the firm, the purchase has pushed Strategy's total Bitcoin holdings to a total of 818,334 BTC, gradually pushing its portfolio close to the 1 million mark.

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    Following Strategy's cost basis for all its purchases, its total holdings are now worth about $61.81 billion, with an average purchase price of $75,537 per Bitcoin.

    Strategy's Bitcoin YTD yield hits 9.6%

    With its aggressive Bitcoin purchases and relentless commitment, Strategy has achieved a year-to-date Bitcoin yield of 9.6% in 2026.

    While the 9.6% BTC yield reflects the gains and notable value Strategy has generated from its Bitcoin investments, it highlights the company's impressive performance despite unstable crypto market conditions. 

    Alongside Strategy, other large corporations like Metaplanet, and BlackRock have also continued to stack up the asset in large quantities, highlighting growing institutional interest in the leading cryptocurrency.

    #Strategy News #Bitcoin #BlackRock
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