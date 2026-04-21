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    Original U.Today article

    Strategy CEO Le Explains Why BTC Price Doesn't Matter; XRP Targets $1.9 as SuperTrend Flips Bullish, Analyst Signals; $292 Million DeFi Hacker Escapes to Bitcoin - Morning Crypto Report

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 21/04/2026 - 12:22
    Strategy CEO Le prioritizes per-share yield over Bitcoin price, XRP eyes $1.9 breakout as SuperTrend flips bullish. Plus, Kelp DAO hacker shifts $292 million to BTC as Arbitrum freezes $71 million of stolen ETH.
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    Strategy CEO Le Explains Why BTC Price Doesn't Matter; XRP Targets $1.9 as SuperTrend Flips Bullish, Analyst Signals; $292 Million DeFi Hacker Escapes to Bitcoin - Morning Crypto Report
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

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    TL;DR

    • Strategy's BTC pivot: CEO Phong Le shifts focus to "accretiveness" (BTC/share yield), ignoring short-term price as the firm officially surpasses BlackRock's IBIT.
    • XRP breakout targets: Technical analysts confirm a bullish SuperTrend flip as a daily close above $1.55 targets $1.90, supported by 360 million XRP whale accumulation.
    • DeFi exploits & recovery: Arbitrum's Security Council froze $71 million in ETH from the $292 million KelpDAO hack, though attackers laundered $176 million into Bitcoin.
    • Crypto market outlook: BTC remains stable near $76,000 as the market eyes tomorrow's (April 22) geopolitical ceasefire deadline and the April 29 Fed rate decision.

    Don't look at Bitcoin purchase price, Strategy CEO Le explains

    As Bitcoin once again holds above the $75,527 mark, Strategy CEO Phong Le made a statement that at first glance appears paradoxical: the current market price of BTC is no longer a defining factor for the company's success.

    While the market tracks short-term fluctuations, and as of now the company's portfolio is at a modest profit of 1.57%, Strategy's approach has fully transformed. Success is now measured not in dollar profit per Bitcoin, but in the "accretiveness" of each purchase.

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    According to Le, only one question matters: does a new acquisition increase the number of BTC per share? At present, almost every deal, including the recent large-scale purchase of 34,164 BTC, is considered effective by this metric.

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    Article image
    Strategy - Bitcoin Holdings Over Time and BTC per Share, Source: BitcoinTreasuries

    The company now holds 815,061 BTC, officially surpassing BlackRock's IBIT, with an average entry price of $75,528 and a per-share yield of +9.5% year-to-date. 

    For optimists, this means Strategy is no longer just a Bitcoin proxy, but a machine for producing digital scarcity. The margin call risk that concerned analysts in 2022-2024 has been pushed to an extremely low level of $8,000 per coin, according to Chairman Michael Saylor, making current volatility little more than background noise.

    However, Strategy's aggressive dominance is drawing increasing skepticism among some experts. Critics point out that short-term price pumps driven by the company's purchases carry a high hidden cost for the ecosystem. Among the bearish arguments:

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    • Accumulation of massive supply in one entity contradicts Bitcoin's decentralization principle.
    • The model works perfectly in a rising market, creating a positive feedback loop, but becomes more fragile due to excessive leverage.
    • The main risk is not whether the price falls, but the damage caused by forced unwinding of such leverage if the cycle reverses.

    XRP on the verge of SuperTrend reversal: Whales bet on break above $1.55

    While Strategy's CEO considers BTC price irrelevant, a structural change is forming in XRP dynamics. After a prolonged period of uncertainty, technical indicators and whale behavior suggest the asset is preparing to exit stagnation. Analyst Ali Martinez notes that despite geopolitical factors suppressing overall volatility, internal XRP dynamics are building toward a local rally.

    For the first time since January 2024, the SuperTrend indicator on the daily chart has turned green, signaling a buy. This is commonly interpreted as the end of seller dominance. A symmetrical triangle has formed on the chart, a classic pattern that often leads to a sharp move of up to 35%.

    To confirm a bullish scenario, XRP must close a daily candle above $1.55. If successful, the next technical target is $1.90. The outlook remains valid as long as the price holds above the $1.30 foundation.

    The most notable element is whale activity. Despite the lack of immediate price spikes, data from Santiment shows large wallets accumulated about 360 million XRP over the past seven days.

    The market is awaiting a decision from the U.S. Senate on the CLARITY Act. Recognition of XRP as a digital commodity could become the fundamental catalyst pushing the price toward technical targets.

    KelpDAO hacker moves into Bitcoin as Arbitrum sets historic "block"

    The $292 million KelpDAO exploit, the largest DeFi hack of the year, has entered a phase of escalation between the attacker and infrastructure defenders. While the hacker skillfully obscures tracks through cross-chain protocols, the Arbitrum ecosystem is testing emergency intervention mechanisms previously theoretical.

    After exploiting the LayerZero bridge, the attacker, linked by analysts from Certik and PeckShield to Lazarus Group, moved into the final stage: transferring funds into the Bitcoin network. Instead of direct transfers, which are easily tracked, the attacker used THORChain, ChainFlip, and BitTorrent. The key tool is rapid swaps, fragmenting transactions and converting ETH into BTC. About $176 million has already been moved to Bitcoin.

    Article image
    The Kelp DAO attacker moving funds to Bitcoin Network via THORChain, Source: Certik Alert

    A critical turning point came from Arbitrum's Security Council. For the first time, a privileged transaction type was used to directly modify blockchain state. As a result, 30,766 ETH worth $71 million was frozen. Developers did not roll back the chain or alter history, which would undermine decentralization. Instead, they redirected assets to a secure intermediary wallet. The fate of the recovered $71 million now depends on DAO voting.

    The vulnerability of a single node in LayerZero triggered a wave of security reassessments. Over the past two days, more than $13 billion has exited liquid restaking.

    The situation shows DeFi maturing through crisis. The attacker demonstrated that Bitcoin remains the preferred refuge for stolen funds, while Arbitrum proved that communities now have tools to reclaim part of the losses.

    Crypto market outlook: Bitcoin macro stability vs DeFi disruption

    The crypto market shows resilience amid geopolitical turbulence. Bitcoin holds above the key $75,000 support level, while altcoins remain under pressure due to recent DeFi exploits.

    Key checkpoints:

    • Ceasefire deadline on April 22: Progress could reduce energy prices and inflation, opening the path for rate cuts.
    • Federal Reserve meeting April 29: Current expectations point to holding rates at 3.50%-3.75%, with signals watched for a possible single cut in 2025.
    • Bitcoin trades in the $76,000–$76,500 range. 30-day volatility has dropped to 42%, making it more stable than many traditional assets.
    • SEC liberalization under Paul Atkins introduced conditional exemptions for DeFi interfaces and crypto wallets, reducing regulatory pressure. This was also highlighted by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.
    • Ripple announced plans to protect the XRP Ledger from quantum threats by 2028.

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