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    Stellar (XLM) Completes Double Golden Cross, Price Jumps 9%

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 25/03/2026 - 14:23
    Stellar (XLM) rose for three days at a stretch, reversing a drop from the past week.
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    Stellar (XLM) Completes Double Golden Cross, Price Jumps 9%
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Stellar (XLM) completed double golden cross signals on its short term time frames. This comes as the XLM price reversed a drop from the past week. At the time of writing, XLM was up nearly 9% in the last 24 hours to $0.178, and up 1.87% in the last seven days.

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    XLM completed a golden cross signal on its hourly chart, as the 50 MA rose above 200 MA. This same signal appeared on the two-hour chart, with the 50 MA crossing above the 200 MA on this time frame.

    A death cross had previously appeared on the two-hour chart, but was quickly overridden by the golden cross as bullish momentum returned.

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    Article image
    XLM/USD 2-Hour Chart, Image By: TradingView

    XLM rose for three days at a stretch, reaching an intraday high of $0.1823 early Wednesday. The price began to rise from a low of $0.155 on March 23. The surge surpassed the daily MA 50 currently at $0.161, which has constrained the XLM price since July 2025.

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    Wed, 01/07/2026 - 14:01
    Stellar (XLM) Open Interest Crashes 11% in Market's First Major 2026 Drop
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The resistance slightly above $0.181 will be watched for a continuation of the XLM price's rise. Stellar's price retreated after it reached that level on March 18.

    Broader market sentiment will be watched with respect to the Stellar (XLM) price. Currently, major cryptocurrencies are in green, however, the current market sentiment highlights sustained investor caution over the prospect of increasing inflation and a halt to Fed rate cuts.

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    Stellar surges in RWA market cap

    Stellar's RWA market cap is around $1.4 billion and currently competes for third place with Solana's RWA market cap, which sits at $1.5 billion.

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    Sun, 02/01/2026 - 17:31
    Stellar (XLM) Price Analysis for February 1
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    This remains significant since Stellar's market cap is at $5 billion, quite small relative to competitors in the RWA space. Stellar hosts about 10 issuers, which consist of major financial institutions, which spread across 67 RWA assets and continue to increase.

    #Stellar News #Stellar #Stellar Price Prediction #XLM
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