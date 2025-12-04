Advertisement
    SpookySwap Adds Orbs’ dSLTP to Deliver Risk Management Tools

    By Dan Burgin
    Thu, 4/12/2025 - 20:11
    The dSLTP system gives traders the ability to set stop loss and take profit conditions directly within a swap.
    SpookySwap Adds Orbs' dSLTP to Deliver Risk Management Tools
    SpookySwap has integrated Orbs’ new dSLTP protocol, bringing decentralized stop loss and take profit orders to the Sonic ecosystem. 

    The upgrade positions the exchange among the first in the decentralized finance sector to offer automated, on-chain risk management tools to its users.

    The dSLTP system gives traders the ability to set stop loss and take profit conditions directly within a swap. Orders execute automatically once market conditions are met, eliminating the need to rely on centralized services or manual monitoring. 

    Since the protocol runs on Orbs’ decentralized Layer 3 infrastructure, it operates without permissions, trusted intermediaries or external servers.

    “Bringing decentralized stop loss and take profit orders on-chain advances Orbs’ mission to deliver CeFi-level trading automation across DeFi ecosystems,” said Ran Hammer, Vice President of Business Development at Orbs. “SpookySwap’s integration shows how Layer 3 infrastructure can enhance user experience and expand what is possible for traders who rely on decentralized markets.”

    The arrival of dSLTP adds to Orbs’ lineup of advanced trading protocols, which also includes dLIMIT and dTWAP. These tools already drive significant automated volume each month and are designed to bring the level of execution seen on centralized platforms into a decentralized setting.

    The integration marks another step forward for the Orbs Layer 3 ecosystem. As DeFi continues to expand and traders look for more sophisticated automation, both Orbs and SpookySwap aim to support a trading environment on Sonic that is more efficient, more secure and increasingly aligned with professional market standards.

