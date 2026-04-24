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    'Something Has Changed': Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin's Next Massive Breakout

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 24/04/2026 - 18:47
    Overall market momentum feels significantly stronger than a month ago, according to Novogratz.
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    'Something Has Changed': Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin's Next Massive Breakout
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    Billionaire investor and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is forecasting a massive potential breakout for Bitcoin. 

    Speaking on a recent episode of the "All Things Markets" podcast with Anthony Scaramucci, Novogratz outlined the current market momentum, upcoming resistance zones, and the critical price milestone that will indicate the start of a new bullish cycle. 

    The path to $100,000

    Novogratz has acknowledged immediate hurdles, but he anticipates explosive growth if the flagship cryptocurrency can breach the six-figure mark after shaking out sellers over the past half-year.

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    "So, you know, you have a price story. I'm really interested to watch how we trade in this mid-80s, and then I think after that, the next big level is 100," Novogratz stated. "Something has changed if we get through 100. We really are then—we're going much higher, right? Because anyone who wanted to sell had that six months to sell down to 60, up to 70... you know, there's been plenty of selling."

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    He has added a note of caution for the immediate term, pointing to options traders who might temporarily stall the rally.

    "I do know people that will start selling calls in the 80s, and so maybe it slows down," he noted. "But if you're going to be like a sports fan and you're going to watch the action, it's going to be 80 to 85 to see what happens. But it feels much better than it did a month ago."

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    Wall Street and retail fuel 

    Driving this renewed optimism is a massive influx of capital from both everyday investors and traditional finance heavyweights.

    "U.S. retail has come back. Period. End of story," Novogratz declared.

    Beyond retail platforms, the systemic integration of Bitcoin into legacy wealth management is providing a massive structural tailwind. Novogratz pointed to major Wall Street wirehouses finally unleashing their sales forces.

    "Morgan Stanley just started selling Bitcoin, right? Like, it takes that long for these guys, even though they approve it, for it to get into their pipeline where their registered investment advisors are out there," he explained. "And they're talking as high as, what, 5%, 6%, 7% allocation? Like, that's a lot of corn, as they say."

    A maturing macro asset

    Ultimately, Novogratz views Bitcoin's current market behavior as proof of its maturation on the global financial stage, moving beyond its previous rigid four-year cycles.

    "I love the way crypto trades, Bitcoin specifically. And so, you got to stay long that," he advised investors. "I think Bitcoin is going to be a macro asset, and it's going to have some cyclicality just like the economy does."

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Mike Novogratz
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