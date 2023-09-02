Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for September 2

Original U.Today article

How long will correction of Solana (SOL) last?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins are falling on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

The price of Solana (SOL) has declined by almost 1% since yesterday.

On the local chart, the price of Solana (SOL) has made a false breakout of the support at $19.41. If the daily bar closes far from it, one can expect a bounce back to the resistance at $19.66 tomorrow.

On the daily chart, the price of SOL is more bearish than bullish as it is approaching the support at $18.87. If a breakout of $19 happens, one can expect a blast to the $18-$18.50 zone as enough energy has been accumulated for such a move.

On the bigger time frame, the rate is testing the previous candle low at $19.35. If the bar closes near it or even below, the correction may continue to the next support zone around $18.

Such a scenario is relevant until mid-September.

SOL is trading at $19.44 at press time.