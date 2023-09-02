Original U.Today article

Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for September 2

Sat, 09/02/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long will correction of Solana (SOL) last?
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for September 2
The prices of most of the coins are falling on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has declined by almost 1% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the local chart, the price of Solana (SOL) has made a false breakout of the support at $19.41. If the daily bar closes far from it, one can expect a bounce back to the resistance at $19.66 tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of SOL is more bearish than bullish as it is approaching the support at $18.87. If a breakout of $19 happens, one can expect a blast to the $18-$18.50 zone as enough energy has been accumulated for such a move.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate is testing the previous candle low at $19.35. If the bar closes near it or even below, the correction may continue to the next support zone around $18.

Such a scenario is relevant until mid-September.

SOL is trading at $19.44 at press time.

#Solana Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

