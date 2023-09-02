Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for September 2

The prices of most of the coins are falling on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.
SOL/USD
The price of Solana (SOL) has declined by almost 1% since yesterday.
On the local chart, the price of Solana (SOL) has made a false breakout of the support at $19.41. If the daily bar closes far from it, one can expect a bounce back to the resistance at $19.66 tomorrow.
On the daily chart, the price of SOL is more bearish than bullish as it is approaching the support at $18.87. If a breakout of $19 happens, one can expect a blast to the $18-$18.50 zone as enough energy has been accumulated for such a move.
On the bigger time frame, the rate is testing the previous candle low at $19.35. If the bar closes near it or even below, the correction may continue to the next support zone around $18.
Such a scenario is relevant until mid-September.
SOL is trading at $19.44 at press time.