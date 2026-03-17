Shibarium Update: Network Statistics Rebound as Explorer Indexing Hits 45%

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Shiba Inu explorer Shibariumscan is hinting at progress in the ongoing restoration. According to a notice on Shiba Inu layer-2 Shibariumscan explorer, 45% of blocks are already indexed, with indexing to the chain ongoing. This marks progress beyond that which was reported previously at 41%.

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In February, it was reported that Shibarium was migrating to a new server to enhance performance and improve overall reliability.

At the start of this month, Shibizens reported that users observed that certain tokens and NFTs were not displaying correctly on Shibarium Scan or within wallet NFT tabs. Shibizens indicated that this issue might be due to explorer indexing delays and a temporary bridge update.

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Indexing is not new to explorers, as they use it to report blockchain data. With 45% of the blocks on Shibarium indexed, the counts for total blocks, transactions and wallet addresses might not be totally accurate.

The Shiba Inu community continues to watch out for the completion of maintenance on Shibariumscan, while anticipating a privacy upgrade to Shibarium blockchain later this year.

Shiba Inu to be included in ETF fund

T. Rowe Price has filed to hold a broad set of digital assets in its new exchange-traded fund (ETF), including Shiba Inu.

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In recent development, the asset manager, which has $1.8 trillion in assets under management, filed an amended S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), offering new details about its planned Price Active Crypto ETF, a fund designed to give investors actively managed exposure to digital assets.

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 2.04% in the last 24 hours to $0.000006, as the broader crypto market saw mixed trading ahead of the Fed meeting today.

The Fed meeting that begins today and concludes Wednesday remains the focus for traders. CME FedWatch still prices a 95% probability of Fed rates being held at 3.5% to 3.75%, so the decision itself is a non-event.