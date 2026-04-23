Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama Confirms New Date for Key Discussion After Brief Silence

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Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama returned to X after a brief silence. Kusama last interacted on X on April 9, with the recent interaction breaking 13 days of silence.

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Kusama responded to an X post saying, "Erase the history so they can claim as their own. Ignore the lies," ending a nearly two-week silence on X.

In another tweet, Kusama said "Date Set: Saturday," confirming a new date for his discussion with the community. On April 2, the Shiba Inu lead ambassador hinted at a discussion that will delve into spiritual mysteries and share insights on technology. "Then we can get back to the tech, just like last time," Kusama said.

Kusama also updated his X location to "Ready to reveal what's next." His bio has also been updated and now reads: "Next up; Let's set a date for the Rapture using only proof within the scriptures. See you Saturday as the next shift begins."

In his last broadcast, Kusama shared details about a new AI application focused on relationships while also addressing SHIB concerns by reiterating long-term alignment with the Shiba Inu ecosystem and its infrastructure.

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The rollout strategy of the AI application will steadily progress. Features will be disclosed sequentially during controlled alpha and beta phases, with intellectual property protection prioritized before broader exposure.

Shiba Inu market action

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was down 2.47% in the last 24 hours to $0.000006, pausing a three-day rise from April 20.

SHIB rebounded from a low of $0.00000589 on April 20 to record three days of increases, which stopped at a high of $0.00000629 on April 22. The price retreated, hinting at a short-term barrier, while open interest fell nearly 11% in the last 24 hours to $58.99 million.

Going forward, a decisive break of the $0.00000629 level will be watched for SHIB to sustain its positive momentum. This positive outlook will be sustained if Shiba Inu continues to stay above the daily MA 50 at $0.0000059. In this case, Shiba Inu might eye $0.0000076 next ahead of $0.000008 or consolidate a little while longer.