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    Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama Confirms New Date for Key Discussion After Brief Silence

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 23/04/2026 - 10:27
    Shytoshi Kusama also updated his X location to "Ready to reveal what's next" sparking speculation in the SHIB community.
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    Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama Confirms New Date for Key Discussion After Brief Silence
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama returned to X after a brief silence. Kusama last interacted on X on April 9, with the recent interaction breaking 13 days of silence.

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    Kusama responded to an X post saying, "Erase the history so they can claim as their own. Ignore the lies," ending a nearly two-week silence on X.

    In another tweet, Kusama said "Date Set: Saturday," confirming a new date for his discussion with the community. On April 2, the Shiba Inu lead ambassador hinted at a discussion that will delve into spiritual mysteries and share insights on technology. "Then we can get back to the tech, just like last time," Kusama said.

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    Kusama also updated his X location to "Ready to reveal what's next." His bio has also been updated and now reads: "Next up; Let's set a date for the Rapture using only proof within the scriptures. See you Saturday as the next shift begins."

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    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu
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