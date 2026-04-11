Shiba Inu Supply Locked Away as Ryoshi's Earlier Move Seals SHIB's Fate

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A new tweet by Shiba Inu-focused X handle Shibizens brings Shiba Inu's tokenomics to the spotlight.

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Shibizens shared a fun fact about Shiba Inu burns, highlighting an earlier move by Shiba Inu pseudonymous founder Ryoshi that locked the Shiba Inu supply away.

When launching the SHIB token, 50% of the token’s total supply was locked in Uniswap, with the keys destroyed to create a permanent base of SHIB market liquidity.

Fun Fact 🔥



With Shiba Inu, burns only work one way:



👉 You have to buy SHIB first

👉 Then you can burn it



From the start:



Ryoshi sent half the supply to Vitalik Buterin

👉 He owned it

👉 So he could burn it



Important:



👉 Ryoshi destroyed access to the remaining supply

👉… pic.twitter.com/O3ftwHFOEh — Shibarium | SHIB.IO (@Shibizens) April 10, 2026

Ryoshi locked 50% of the initial 1 quadrillion Shiba Inu supply in Uniswap (V2/V3) to create liquidity at launch. Ryoshi "threw away the keys" afterward, destroying access to the remaining supply with no control or way to touch it again.

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The remaining 50% of the total SHIB token supply was gifted to Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin. On May 16, 2021, Buterin burned the majority of the SHIB tokens, about 410 trillion representing 41% of the total SHIB supply.

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No tokens were reserved for Shiba’s founders and developers. With this unique approach, the Shiba Inu team believed that they had executed a fair and open token launch in a new way.

Shiba Inu price

Shiba Inu's price saw a rebound on Friday after two days of drop, rising to $0.000006, fueled by a broader market rebound following inflation data.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.9% in March, according to a Friday report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists had forecast a 0.9% rise, and February's increase was 0.3%. On a year-over-year basis, CPI was higher by 3.3% against expectations of 3.3% and February's 2.4%.

Ahead of the data, there was about a 99% chance the Fed would stay on hold at its late-April meeting and a 97% chance of the same at the mid-June meeting, according to CME FedWatch.

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 0.24% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000059. Shiba Inu's price faces an important test: first to sustain above the daily MA 50 at $0.00000586 and to achieve a decisive breakout above $0.000006.