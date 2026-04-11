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    Shiba Inu Supply Locked Away as Ryoshi's Earlier Move Seals SHIB's Fate

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 11/04/2026 - 14:28
    Shiba Inu's pseudonymous founder Ryoshi sealed SHIB's fate with a single move at its launch.
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    Shiba Inu Supply Locked Away as Ryoshi's Earlier Move Seals SHIB's Fate
    Cover image via U.Today

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    A new tweet by Shiba Inu-focused X handle Shibizens brings Shiba Inu's tokenomics to the spotlight.

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    Shibizens shared a fun fact about Shiba Inu burns, highlighting an earlier move by Shiba Inu pseudonymous founder Ryoshi that locked the Shiba Inu supply away.

    When launching the SHIB token, 50% of the token’s total supply was locked in Uniswap, with the keys destroyed to create a permanent base of SHIB market liquidity.

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    Ryoshi locked 50% of the initial 1 quadrillion Shiba Inu supply in Uniswap (V2/V3) to create liquidity at launch. Ryoshi "threw away the keys" afterward, destroying access to the remaining supply with no control or way to touch it again.

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    Title news
    Fri, 04/10/2026 - 14:46
    'True Strength Is Holding': Shiba Inu Message Reignites Ryoshi's Legacy
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The remaining 50% of the total SHIB token supply was gifted to Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin. On May 16, 2021, Buterin burned the majority of the SHIB tokens, about 410 trillion representing 41% of the total SHIB supply.

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    No tokens were reserved for Shiba’s founders and developers. With this unique approach, the Shiba Inu team believed that they had executed a fair and open token launch in a new way.

    Shiba Inu price

    Shiba Inu's price saw a rebound on Friday after two days of drop, rising to $0.000006, fueled by a broader market rebound following inflation data.

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    Title news
    Tue, 04/07/2026 - 09:27
    Shiba Inu Loses $0.000006 Threshold: Three Possible Price Scenarios
    ByArman Shirinyan

    The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.9% in March, according to a Friday report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists had forecast a 0.9% rise, and February's increase was 0.3%. On a year-over-year basis, CPI was higher by 3.3% against expectations of 3.3% and February's 2.4%.

    Ahead of the data, there was about a 99% chance the Fed would stay on hold at its late-April meeting and a 97% chance of the same at the mid-June meeting, according to CME FedWatch.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was down 0.24% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000059. Shiba Inu's price faces an important test: first to sustain above the daily MA 50 at $0.00000586 and to achieve a decisive breakout above $0.000006.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
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