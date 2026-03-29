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    Shiba Inu: Shytoshi Kusama's Silence on X Lingers, Break Coming Soon?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 29/03/2026 - 21:33
    Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama has maintained five weeks of silence on social media, with expectations increasing in the SHIB community.
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    Shiba Inu: Shytoshi Kusama's Silence on X Lingers, Break Coming Soon?
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    Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama's silence on social media continues to linger. The Shiba Inu lead ambassador has stayed off X in recent weeks, neither tweeting, commenting nor interacting with posts.

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    Kusama's last visible activity on X was in the past month, on Feb. 21, to be precise. Late January to mid-February saw a buzz in social media activity for the Shiba Inu lead ambassador as he consistently engaged with tweets and posted on X his musings.

    The trend of silence for Kusama is not new as he suggested he often used such periods when he stayed off X to invest in himself and to build upon his vision.

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    Wed, 03/11/2026 - 13:25
    Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Disappears From X Again After 'Bug Fix' Update
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
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    As reported, Kusama updated his X bio in between the silence, with his location changed to "UI bug fixes." Oftentimes, Kusama communicated subtle hints about his activity on X through his bio change. If this is the case, this might suggest an ongoing update or improvement, although the specific details are unknown.

    Kusama broke a streak of silence in January after he had stayed off X in the latter part of 2025. He revealed what he was up to: an independent AI project. However, he maintains that his focus remains on the advancement of Shiba Inu and its ecosystem tokens.

    In January, Kusama stated he was working on alpha testing and polishing (for his project based on speculation). If this progresses, it might be likely to see a break in silence on X for the Shiba Inu lead ambassador in the coming weeks.

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    Shiba Inu sees remarkable milestones in March

    OnePay, a U.S. consumer fintech platform, recently announced an expansion of its crypto platform, adding 10 new assets that customers can buy, sell and hold directly in the OnePay app, including Shiba Inu.

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    Wed, 03/25/2026 - 10:00
    SHIB Holder Surge Update Shared by Shiba Inu Team: ‘Steady Growth’
    ByYuri Molchan

    The addition implies that an additional 3 million users will be able to use SHIB for payments and at Walmart stores.

    A $1.8 trillion asset manager T. Rowe included SHIB in its crypto ETF filing, a major signal that indicates that SHIB is entering the institutional conversation.

    The SEC and the CFTC moved to define which digital assets are securities, with major cryptocurrencies, including SHIB, labelled as non-securities.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
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