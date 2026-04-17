Shiba Inu (SHIB) Most Stable It Has Ever Been, Hyperliquid (HYPE) on Verge of New ATH, XRP Price Spikes Through First Resistance: Crypto Market Review

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It is not hyperbole to say that Shiba Inu is experiencing one of the most stable periods in its recent history.

SHIB has entered an exceptionally tight consolidation range around the $0.0000060 level, with price action flattening and volatility significantly compressing following months of continuous downtrend and volatility spikes.

Technically speaking, this type of structure is uncommon for an asset that has historically been driven by cycles of speculation and hype. The chart clearly demonstrates the exhaustion of selling pressure: the price is hugging short-term moving averages rather than reacting violently to them, lower lows have stopped printing and candles are getting smaller.

Even the RSI, which indicates equilibrium rather than momentum dominance, is stabilizing close to the midrange. This degree of stability is occurring despite comparatively poor liquidity conditions throughout the larger cryptocurrency market.

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This is important because volatility is typically increased in low-depth environments, particularly for meme assets. When SHIB compresses rather than expands, it indicates that buyers are not yet strong enough to start a breakout, and aggressive sellers have mostly retreated.

Issue with meme coins like SHIB

Particularly for meme coins that mainly rely on narrative and quick price growth to draw attention, low volatility tends to decrease visibility and interest. SHIB does not currently have that speculative fuel.

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The market is in balance: there is no clear catalyst, no strong trend and no breakout. The current configuration is noteworthy because the final move may become more explosive the longer SHIB stays steady at these levels.

During consolidation stages, liquidity grows quietly. The lack of overhead resistance in the immediate range allows the move to accelerate rapidly once a directional bias emerges, whether from a wider market recovery or a resurgence of meme coin rotation.

Hyperliquid: King of liquidity

With price action now firmly shifting into a sustained uptrend, Hyperliquid is getting close to a crucial technical and narrative turning point. HYPE, which is currently trading close to the mid-$40 range, has made a strong comeback from its early-year lows and is now pushing into a region that was once a significant distribution area.

With the 200-day serving as dynamic support rather than resistance, and the shorter-term averages curling upward, the price has broken above important moving averages. The ascending trendline is still respected, and higher lows and highs continue to form.

Although they are not yet in extreme territory, momentum indicators such as RSI are elevated, indicating strength without immediate exhaustion.

HYPE has been steadily increasing with comparatively controlled pullbacks, in contrast to many altcoins that spike and fade. This type of behavior usually indicates accumulation, as opposed to speculative spikes.

Center of altcoin rally

Hyperliquid is becoming a central theme in contemporary altcoin narratives, rather than existing in a vacuum. Building or transferring liquidity into its ecosystem is a major component of high-volatility, high-interest projects.

More significantly, Hyperliquid now accounts for a sizable portion of decentralized trading infrastructure, which inevitably draws capital and users into the token's orbit. A feedback loop is produced as a result: increased activity increases liquidity, which draws in more traders and strengthens price stability and growth.

When you combine this with the fact that a number of well-known cryptocurrency personalities are actively promoting stories about Hyperliquid, you have a unique blend of social momentum and technical strength.

A continuation move driven by both breakout traders and narrative-driven inflows would probably occur if HYPE were able to surpass its prior highs.

Pressure on XRP increasing

Following months of persistent bearish pressure, XRP is beginning to exhibit early indications of a structural recovery. The 50-day EMA, which has served as a dynamic ceiling since the start of the broader decline, was recently reclaimed by the asset after it broke through its first significant resistance level. This move indicates a change in short-term momentum rather than merely a random spike.

Prior to the breakout, price action has shifted from a pattern of lower highs into a more neutral structure, with consolidation tightening around the $1.35-$1.40 range. Buyers are starting to challenge overhead resistance rather than being rejected right away, as evidenced by the recent push toward $1.42-$1.43.

In theory, recovering the 50 EMA is frequently the initial stage of a potential trend reversal sequence. It indicates that early-stage accumulation is becoming more popular than persistent selling in the short term. The notion that bullish momentum is developing but has not yet reached an overheated state is supported by the RSI's upward movement into the upper midrange.

Context is important, though. The 100 and 200 EMAs, which continue to slope lower, are still below where XRP is trading. This indicates that the overall trend has not yet reversed. A local breakout is currently taking place within a broader bearish framework. Whether this action has the potential to continue is the crucial question.

The next resistance zone, which is currently where the 100 EMA is located at $1.50-$1.55, can be tested if XRP is able to stay above the recovered EMA and avoid a swift rejection back below $1.38-$1.40.