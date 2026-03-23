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    Shiba Inu Sees Rapid Network Growth as Burn Rate Soars 637%

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 23/03/2026 - 14:40
    Shiba Inu kickstarts the new week with massive SHIB burn activity, seeing the token record a rapid surge in its burn rate over the past day.
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    Shiba Inu Sees Rapid Network Growth as Burn Rate Soars 637%
    Cover image via U.Today
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    Shiba Inu has started off the new week with strong network performance despite ongoing price volatility, signaling a potential shift in investor sentiment.

    On Monday, March 23, data from Shibburn, a blockchain tracker that monitors SHIB’s deflationary activities, showed a significant surge in the asset’s burn metric.

    Per data provided by the tracker, the Shiba Inu burn rate has surged by 637.44% over the past day, with a total of 8,063,851 SHIB permanently removed from circulation over a 24-hour period.

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    While the SHIB community remains keen on deflationary activity, the decision to continually reduce its circulating supply has continued to boost Shiba Inu’s value by driving scarcity.

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    Shiba Inu flips positive 

    While Shiba Inu traded in red territory over the weekend, it appears that the surge in its deflationary activity might have driven a sudden increase in its price.

    Following the surge in the metric, Shiba Inu has suddenly flipped positive, with its price showing a sharp increase of 4.17% over the last 24 hours.

    According to data from CoinMarketCap, the price of Shiba Inu has remained stable around $0.000005996 for the past few hours, stirring optimism among investors about its next move.

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    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Shiba Inu in demand as exchange reserve declines

    While Shiba Inu appears to have suddenly flipped to the positive side of the market, it might be on track for another price breakout as its on-chain metrics are beginning to flash bullish signals.

    ,Despite the volatility seen over the weekend, the amount of SHIB tokens currently sitting on all exchanges, including Binance have declined to 80.76 trillion SHIB, signaling increased demand from investors.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Binance
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    Mar 23, 2026 - 14:40
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