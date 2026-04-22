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    Shiba Inu Sees 87.7% Surge in Usage as New Holders Flood Market

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 22/04/2026 - 13:05
    Shiba Inu sees growing adoption as market sentiments increasingly become bullish and more enthusiasts are willing to hold the meme token.
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    Shiba Inu Sees 87.7% Surge in Usage as New Holders Flood Market
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    Shiba Inu is seeing a rapid increase in adoption as the recent market rally continues to fuel renewed interest in the asset, pushing its holder volume up.

    As momentum continues to build, the Shiba Inu team has shared data from Etherscan revealing a substantial increase in the number of SHIB holders across the globe.

    SHIB adoption grows

    According to the data shared by the team, Shiba Inu recorded an 87.7% surge in the number of SHIB holders over the last seven days.

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    Apparently, this signals a rapid influx of new holders into the Shiba Inu ecosystem as the meme token recorded a net increase of 5,653 holders over the past seven days.

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    As such, the number of wallet addresses holding SHIB tokens moved from a total of 1,562,990 on April 15 to 1,568,643 by April 21.

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    While the asset saw steady but modest addition of new holders every day, ranging from 62 to 192 new holders, it recorded the biggest surge on April 21 when Shiba Inu saw a massive influx of 4,958 new holders in a single day.

    Notably, the first six days saw SHIB record new holders of 184, 117, 62, 83, 192, and 178 between April 15 and April 20. The steady growth sharply accelerated on the final day, suggesting either renewed retail interest or increased activity from larger investors.

    Shiba Inu's exchange reserve sits around 81 trillion SHIB

    While adoption is growing, the Shiba Inu exchange metric shows that traders are actively buying the token as market sentiments increasingly turn bullish.

    As of the time of writing, there are about 81 trillion SHIB tokens available in all supported exchanges including Binance and others.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Binance
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