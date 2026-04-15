AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Records 16% Surge in Active Addresses as Momentum Builds

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 15/04/2026 - 14:19
    Shiba Inu network usage continues to rise as investors begin to show renewed interest and traders increasingly pull off major moves as market sentiment rapidly turns bullish.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Records 16% Surge in Active Addresses as Momentum Builds
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google

    The number of active addresses on the Shiba Inu network has begun to rebound after falling significantly on April 11, when the market was experiencing a volatile session.

    Advertisement

    Around mid-last week, the number of active addresses on the Shiba Inu network fell significantly from its weekly high of 2,568 to 1,707, marking a major decline of about 33% within just 24 hours, according to data from CryptoQuant.

    This suggests that user participation in the leading dog-themed meme token plummeted significantly over the period. The slowdown is largely attributable to the market downturn that fueled uncertainty among traders.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Holders Suggest Elon Musk's X Money Absorbed 3 Billion DOGE, $2 XRP Risks Causing $10 Million Single Liquidation on Hyperliquid, Binance's Fresh Delistings Target Ethereum DeFi Space: Morning Crypto Report Shiba Inu (SHIB) Most Stable It Has Ever Been, Hyperliquid (HYPE) on Verge of New ATH, XRP Price Spikes Through First Resistance: Crypto Market Review

    Shiba Inu regaining momentum 

    However, the metric has since reversed course, showing a decent recovery over the last four days. The number of active Shiba Inu addresses is currently at 1,986 as of April 15. This marks a substantial resurgence of 16.82% over the period.

    Advertisement

    This resurgence in Shiba Inu network activity has come as the broader crypto market begins to see investors sentiment increasingly flip bullish.

    Notably, the surge in active addresses has followed a sharp price rally that saw Shiba Inu reclaim its previous high and record notable daily gains.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 04/15/2026 - 11:16
    3 Reasons Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Stuck
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement

    As such, the rebound in network usage suggests that Shiba Inu is regaining momentum following the rally and that network participants are gradually returning. This signals growing confidence and optimism among both investors and traders.

    With the broader crypto market now showing signs of renewed strength, Shiba Inu has begun to stabilize. However, SHIB has briefly flipped negative, showing a decline 0.81% over the last 24 hours, trading at $0.000005869 as of the time of writing.

    If momentum is fully restored, analysts predict that Shiba Inu might be close to removing another zero from its price.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 17, 2026 - 12:41
    Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits 60-Day High as Arthur Hayes Announces HIP4
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 17, 2026 - 12:37
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Retains XRP Offer Despite Critic's Backlash
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Breaking the RWA Value Monopoly: Zoomex Launches SpaceX Token Airdrop Carnival, Sharing a $300,000 Reward Pool
    AriseAlpha Unveils Free AI Crypto & Stock Trading Bots for Automated Investing Solutions (2026)
    Zoomex Launches ZoomexStocks: Trade Global Equities with USDT + Limited-Time Fee Rebate Campaign
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 17, 2026 - 12:41
    Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits 60-Day High as Arthur Hayes Announces HIP4
    Hyperliquid Arthur Hayes
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 17, 2026 - 12:37
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Retains XRP Offer Despite Critic's Backlash
    XRP ripple
    Caroline Amosun
    Morning Crypto Report, Crypto News Digest, News
    Apr 17, 2026 - 12:29
    Dogecoin Holders Suggest Elon Musk's X Money Absorbed 3 Billion DOGE, $2 XRP Risks Causing $10 Million Single Liquidation on Hyperliquid, Binance's Fresh Delistings Target Ethereum DeFi Space: Morning Crypto Report
    Dogecoin XRP Ethereum Binance Elon Musk Hyperliquid Dogecoin News XRP News Ripple News
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all