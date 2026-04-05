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    Shiba Inu Invalidates Key Price Level at 213 Billion SHIB: Potential for Deeper Dive

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 5/04/2026 - 9:14
    Shiba Inu is certainly not ready for a recovery as shown by the latest failed breakout attempt.
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    Shiba Inu Invalidates Key Price Level at 213 Billion SHIB: Potential for Deeper Dive
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    Market data indicates that more than 213 billion SHIB have moved in a way that supports bearish pressure rather than recovery, indicating that Shiba Inu has lost a crucial support level. The asset is currently trading close to the $0.0000058 range, falling below a previously reputable short-term support zone that had been sustaining recent consolidation.

    Shiba Inu stabilizes

    A shallow ascending structure had been formed by SHIB, suggesting a possible attempt at stabilization. As of right now, that structure is invalid. The fact that the price dropped below the rising trendline and was unable to recover indicates that buyers were unable to keep control, even at local support levels.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Market metrics reflect this change. While futures flows are erratic and fail to establish sustained inflow dominance, spot flows exhibit consistent outflows over brief periods of time. This combination points to a lack of significant capital rotation into SHIB. Rather, there seems to be less liquidity, which frequently results in more erratic downward trends.

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    Volumes are shrinking

    Another layer is added by the distribution of volume among exchanges. Overall, volume trends do not suggest significant accumulation, even though platforms like LBank and MEXC continue to exhibit activity concentration. Rather than aggressive buying, the data suggests passive trading, which undermines the case for an immediate recovery.

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    Additionally, there are no indications of a forced reset in the liquidation data. Long liquidations do occur, but they are comparatively small, indicating that there hasn’t been the full flush that would normally indicate a local bottom. Downside continuation is still a possibility in the absence of that reset.

    Important levels to keep an eye on have now moved down. The breakdown occurred between $0.0000060 and $0.0000062, where immediate resistance is located. This area will probably act as resistance going forward unless SHIB can swiftly retake it. The next significant support on the downside is located closer to the $0.0000053-$0.0000055 range.

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