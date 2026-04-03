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    SHIB Community Abuzz, Stunned by Shytoshi Kusama's New X Location

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 3/04/2026 - 8:56
    Shiba Inu community trashes Shytoshi Kusama as he goes deeper into religion and further from SHIB.
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    SHIB Community Abuzz, Stunned by Shytoshi Kusama's New X Location
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Shytoshi Kusama, the mysterious leader of the SHIB team and so-called “Shiba Inu Ambassador,” has again stirred up the SHIB community on X. This time, Kusama updated his X bio section, which triggered the SHIB army.

    While some SHIB enthusiasts were intrigued, others openly criticized the pseudonymous developer for shifting his focus from Shibarium and the Shiba Inu ecosystem to religion.

    Kusama's new X location and bio turns heads of SHIB army

    Japanese SHIB enthusiast @kuro_9696_9696 has published a screenshot of Shytoshi Kusama’s X page and bio details after the SHIB ambassador changed multiple details there, including his location.

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    The location shows that Shytoshi Kusama is currently at “The Bottom of The Rabbit Hole.” As for the bio details, this is where it gets unusual. In this section, Kusama quoted the New Testament, namely, Matthew 7: 22: “Many will say to me in *that day* 'Lord, Lord, in your did we not prophecy and in your name cast out demons, and in your name cast out demons?”

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    This is not the first sign of Kusama sliding into religion and trying to add it to his already mysterious image, enhanced by the mask he wore during his public appearances.

    Several commentators reacted with an “eyes” emoji, sometimes accompanied with a “fire” emoji. However, some SHIB fans accused Shytoshi Kusama of exploiting “SHIB’s good name” and becoming a scammer.

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    “Everyone needs to boycott Shytoshi Kusama - Shy is a delusional scammer.” “He is a useless psycho.”

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