SHIB Community Abuzz, Stunned by Shytoshi Kusama's New X Location

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Shytoshi Kusama, the mysterious leader of the SHIB team and so-called “Shiba Inu Ambassador,” has again stirred up the SHIB community on X. This time, Kusama updated his X bio section, which triggered the SHIB army.

While some SHIB enthusiasts were intrigued, others openly criticized the pseudonymous developer for shifting his focus from Shibarium and the Shiba Inu ecosystem to religion.

Kusama's new X location and bio turns heads of SHIB army

Japanese SHIB enthusiast @kuro_9696_9696 has published a screenshot of Shytoshi Kusama’s X page and bio details after the SHIB ambassador changed multiple details there, including his location.

The location shows that Shytoshi Kusama is currently at “The Bottom of The Rabbit Hole.” As for the bio details, this is where it gets unusual. In this section, Kusama quoted the New Testament, namely, Matthew 7: 22: “Many will say to me in *that day* 'Lord, Lord, in your did we not prophecy and in your name cast out demons, and in your name cast out demons?”

Advertisement

Shytoshi Kusama's bio and current location is...

👀



Matthew 7: 22 "Many will say to me in *that day* 'Lord, Lord, in your did we not prophecy and in your name cast out demons, and in your name cast out demons?'"



📍The Bottom of The Rabbit Hole



🤔 pic.twitter.com/5fpud3exoQ — KURO🐾SHIBARMY JPN🇯🇵 (@kuro_9696_9696) April 2, 2026

This is not the first sign of Kusama sliding into religion and trying to add it to his already mysterious image, enhanced by the mask he wore during his public appearances.

Several commentators reacted with an “eyes” emoji, sometimes accompanied with a “fire” emoji. However, some SHIB fans accused Shytoshi Kusama of exploiting “SHIB’s good name” and becoming a scammer.

Advertisement

“Everyone needs to boycott Shytoshi Kusama - Shy is a delusional scammer.” “He is a useless psycho.”

SHIB reveals top exchanges as major SHIB burners

The Shibburn portal, with an updated design, shows a list of the top SHIB burners. Among them can be seen some of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

The largest burner among them is Crypto.com, having transferred 11,000,000 SHIB to unspendable wallets (i.e., burned) over the past month. It is followed by Coinbase (4,617,339 SHIB), Robinhood (3,800,543 SHIB) and Binance (2,909,767 SHIB).

Overall, in the past 24 hours, the daily SHIB burn metric shows a 100% decline after the 2,332% surge a day earlier.