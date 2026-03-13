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    SBI Holdings CEO Provides XRP Rewards to Investors

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 13/03/2026 - 14:37
    SBI Holdings expands XRP rewards program across multiple companies after adding another group company, dubbed SBI ARUHI, to the program.
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    SBI Holdings CEO Provides XRP Rewards to Investors
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    Japan’s largest financial institution, SBI Holdings, has continued to expand its XRP-based reward program to accommodate multiple companies under its group.

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    On Friday, March 13, the SBI Holdings CEO, Yoshitaka Kitao, revealed that the company has extended its XRP reward program to SBI ARUHI, a publicly listed company under SBI Group, providing mortgaging services.

    While SBI Holdings had recently announced the launch of a 2026 shareholder benefit program that allows investors to receive XRP as rewards, the move marks an expansion of the program.

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    The move takes SBI further in achieving its aim to integrate blockchain technology with the traditional banking system as it had embarked on a mission to issue a $64.5 million blockchain-based bond to allow investors to earn rewards in XRP.
     

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    SBI ARUHI joins XRP-based Shareholders Rewards Program 

    Following the addition of the new group company to the program, investors in SBI ARUHI can now receive XRP tokens as a shareholder benefit, propelling the leading cryptocurrency for wider adoption.

    While SBI ARUHI deploys a B2B2C sales model, the company works with home builders and real estate agents, who refer potential borrowers seeking mortgage loans. 

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    With its reputation, SBI ARUHI maintains a nationwide presence across Japan with about 100 physical sales locations, including around 80 franchise offices operating through partnerships with insurance firms, judicial scrivener corporations, mobile phone retailers and housing-related businesses.

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    This means that the company has investors across the nation, hence, its integration with the XRP-based Shareholders Benefit Program will boost XRP’s adoption across the country.

    Notably, the move propels XRP for more demand as SBI Holdings' investors across Japan now have the opportunity to own the Ripple-associated cryptocurrency and explore its exclusive use cases.

    #XRP #SBI Group #Yoshitaka Kitao
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