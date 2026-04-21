Saylor’s Strategy Scoops $3.6 Billion Bitcoin Gains in April Alone

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MicroStrategy, the world's largest Bitcoin treasury company, is once again winning its enormous BTC bets as the leading cryptocurrency begins a rapid price surge.

Following Bitcoin's rapid surge, MicroStrategy's Bitcoin treasury is massively paying off after it finally exited the loss territory caused by the prolonged market volatility seen in the previous months.

MicroStrategy thrives in April

With April proving to be a bullish month for the broad crypto market, Bitcoin has regained most of its losses and the majority of its long-term holders, including MicroStrategy, are now in profit.

According to recent data shared by Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy has achieved a 6.2% BTC yield, generating massive 47,078 BTC gains worth about $3.6 billion within the first three weeks of April.

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MicroStrategy has generated 6.2% BTC Yield and ₿47,079 of BTC Gain in the first three weeks of April, worth approximately $3.6 billion. BTC Gain is the closest analog to Net Income on the Bitcoin Standard. $MSTR pic.twitter.com/dDKr5KfEFl — Michael Saylor (@saylor) April 21, 2026

In his report, Saylor further explained that the BTC Gain is the closest equivalent to net income on the Bitcoin Standard with which it operates.

While Bitcoin had struggled amid frequent price downturns so far in the year, MicroStrategy has delivered even stronger Bitcoin profits in its year-to-date performance, with its BTC gains reaching 64,191 BTC worth about $4.9 billion over the period.



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If momentum persists, the company is expected to achieve more than triple this profit by the end of the year as Bitcoin continues to flash signs of bigger returns for the coming months.

MicroStrategy's Bitcoin reserve hits 815,000 BTC

Despite the rough patch the company faced earlier this year when it began to record massive unrealized losses, MicroStrategy remained relentless with its Bitcoin purchases.

The firm continued to scoop up Bitcoin in large quantities, bringing its total holdings to 815,065 BTC. As such, MicroStrategy now accounts for over 4% of Bitcoin's total supply.

With this amount of Bitcoin holdings, MicroStrategy has surpassed BlackRock in its Bitcoin reserves, which currently sit at 802,823 BTC.