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    Saylor Points to His Own 'Safe Haven' While Bitcoin (BTC) Battles for $67,000 at Weekly Closing

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 29/03/2026 - 14:39
    Michael Saylor has compared STRC to the S&P 500 and major indices, noting its superior stability during Bitcoin's recent attempt to close the week above $67,000.
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    Saylor Points to His Own 'Safe Haven' While Bitcoin (BTC) Battles for $67,000 at Weekly Closing
    Cover image via U.Today

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    By the end of this week, two days before the monthly March candle closes, Bitcoin is showing volatility, attempting to recoup the important price milestone at $67,000. After dropping more than 8.5% over the past two weeks, the asset is facing strong resistance with the price of Bitcoin currently fluctuating around $66,500.

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    Against the backdrop of BTC stability, Michael Saylor is shifting investor focus to a new instrument — perpetual preferred shares under the ticker STRC, with the full name Stretch. In a recent post as Chairman of Strategy, he emphasized that while the market is turbulent, STRC acts as a safe haven.

    Saylor's solution to Bitcoin market turmoil

    Saylor’s key points center on record-low volatility. Over the past 30 days, STRC volatility has been just 2%, which, as shown in his infographic, is lower than any company in the S&P 500, as well as gold, bonds and Bitcoin itself.

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    Since March 2026, the dividend yield on these shares has been increased to 11.5% annually.

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    STRC has become the primary channel for raising capital, and Saylor is using proceeds from these stable shares to aggressively accumulate BTC during pullbacks. His ambitious target of 1 million BTC on Strategy’s balance sheet remains in focus, whether by the end of 2026 or within the next two years.

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    If Bitcoin appears overstretched at the moment, Strategy's “digital credit” in the form of STRC offers above-market yield with volatility comparable to a bank deposit. However, the fundamental rule of financial markets still applies: the higher the yield, the higher the risk.

    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor #MicroStrategy
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