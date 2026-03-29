Saylor Points to His Own 'Safe Haven' While Bitcoin (BTC) Battles for $67,000 at Weekly Closing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

By the end of this week, two days before the monthly March candle closes, Bitcoin is showing volatility, attempting to recoup the important price milestone at $67,000. After dropping more than 8.5% over the past two weeks, the asset is facing strong resistance with the price of Bitcoin currently fluctuating around $66,500.

Advertisement

Against the backdrop of BTC stability, Michael Saylor is shifting investor focus to a new instrument — perpetual preferred shares under the ticker STRC, with the full name Stretch. In a recent post as Chairman of Strategy, he emphasized that while the market is turbulent, STRC acts as a safe haven.

Saylor's solution to Bitcoin market turmoil

Saylor’s key points center on record-low volatility. Over the past 30 days, STRC volatility has been just 2%, which, as shown in his infographic, is lower than any company in the S&P 500, as well as gold, bonds and Bitcoin itself.

Since March 2026, the dividend yield on these shares has been increased to 11.5% annually.

Advertisement

Over the past 30 days, $STRC has been less volatile than every company in the S&P 500—and every major asset class—while delivering an 11.5% dividend yield. pic.twitter.com/BXz6lPC15L — Michael Saylor (@saylor) March 29, 2026

STRC has become the primary channel for raising capital, and Saylor is using proceeds from these stable shares to aggressively accumulate BTC during pullbacks. His ambitious target of 1 million BTC on Strategy’s balance sheet remains in focus, whether by the end of 2026 or within the next two years.

Advertisement

If Bitcoin appears overstretched at the moment, Strategy's “digital credit” in the form of STRC offers above-market yield with volatility comparable to a bank deposit. However, the fundamental rule of financial markets still applies: the higher the yield, the higher the risk.