Satoshi's Final Bitcoin Advice Turns 15 Years; Attack on Litecoin: Was It an Inside Job? Top Devs Weigh In; Dogecoin Targets $0.1 Resistance with 30% Upside Expected - Morning Crypto Report

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TL;DR

Satoshi's 15-year milestone: It has been exactly 15 years since Bitcoin's creator delivered his last advice to Gavin Andresen. BTC remains stable at $78,000, with institutional holdings now rivaling Satoshi's original 1.1M BTC cache.

Litecoin security scandal: Top devs are labeling the recent LTC exploit a potential "inside job". The attacker utilized a vulnerability kept secret for 37 days, draining cross-chain bridges while major miners were privately protected.

Dogecoin technical breakout: DOGE is testing the critical $0.10 level with a projected 30-35% upside toward $0.146, supported by strong weekly momentum and historical May seasonality.

Crypto market outlook: Digital assets are bracing for the April 29 Fed rate decision. Despite consolidation, Bitcoin ETFs saw $823 million in weekly inflows, signaling sustained institutional appetite.

15 years of silence: How Satoshi's final advice made Bitcoin belong to everyone

Today, the crypto industry is passing an important psychological milestone as exactly 15 years ago, on April 26, 2011, Bitcoin's creator sent his last confirmed message, ultimately handing the project over to the community.

An interesting angle was set by Satoshi himself in his farewell message to Gavin Andresen. He did not give technical instructions or price forecasts. His main advice was about changing Bitcoin's image: he urged moving away from the "shadow figure" narrative and focusing on open-source development and contributions from developers.,

Fifteen years later, it can be stated that this advice worked. Bitcoin is no longer perceived as a one-person project and has turned into a decentralized global asset supported by thousands of independent nodes and developers.

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Satoshi's Bitcoin holding based on Patoshi pattern as of April 2026, Source: Alex Thorn on X

The figures as of April 2024 underline unprecedented discipline, or inaccessibility, of the creator. Addresses attributed to Nakamoto still hold around 1.1 million BTC untouched. At the current price near $78,000, this capital is valued at about $85 billion. If in 2011 Satoshi was the only major holder, by 2024 the situation has changed. Alex Thorn of Galaxy notes that corporations are now approaching the creator's scale. This week, MicroStrategy confirmed holdings of more than 815,000 BTC.

Fifteen years later, Satoshi's "departure" looks not like a disappearance, but like a strategic move. Bitcoin has proven that it is not a person, but a protocol that belongs to everyone. As Thorn noted, he told us everything was in our hands. And we delivered.

Attack on Litecoin: Brilliant hack or a leak for insiders?

The crypto community is discussing not so much the fact of the recent Litecoin hack, but the strange details of its preparation. While the network stabilizes after the emergency release of version 0.21.5.4, experts are asking how the attacker was able to time the strike so precisely while having access to vulnerabilities that developers had kept hidden for over a month.

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The published Git log timeline of fixes sheds light on a critical security gap:

March 19: developers discovered and privately patched the first critical consensus vulnerability related to UTXO.

37 days: this patch remained secret. During this time, according to researchers, selected mining pools received private binaries for updating.

April 25 morning: a second flaw was discovered and patched, a DoS vulnerability in MWEB blocks.

April 25 daytime: official release 0.21.5.4 and public push to GitHub.

The main criticism from experts, including Alex Shevchenko and "Blackbigswan," is that the network was intentionally left vulnerable for most participants.

Now that stuff has been made public on the Litecoin GitHub, we have a better sense of timeline and what happened.



In the age of Mythos, this timeline simply doesn't fly.



The post-mortem says one zero-day caused a DoS that let an invalid MWEB tx slip through. The git log on… https://t.co/zMMrheQLPP pic.twitter.com/O3DtdwV0rF — bbsz (@blackbigswan) April 26, 2026

Insider or brilliant exploit?

Both flaws, consensus and DoS, were located in the same function, Node ConnectBlock. The attacker struck precisely when part of the hash rate had already been upgraded, while infrastructure providers such as exchanges, RPC nodes, and bridges had not. This allowed an attack through invalid blocks that part of the network accepted as valid.

While large miners were protected by a private patch, exchanges and DEXs remained blind. As a result, while the Litecoin blockchain was undergoing a clean reorg rollback, cross-chain bridges and exchanges had already paid out real assets such as BTC and USDT for invalid LTC. These funds are permanently lost.

Alex Shevchenko points to the attacker's address funded from Binance 38 hours before the incident. This shows the hacker did not just find a zero-day, but prepared in advance to exploit a flaw already known to developers.

Critics call the situation an asymmetry of risk. Litecoin developers protected blockchain integrity but exposed liquidity providers. The fact that the attacker knew which nodes were not updated and could disable them with a DoS attack to push an invalid transaction is forcing the industry to reconsider private patch policies.

Dogecoin at the red line: Will $0.10 become a launchpad?

As May approaches, Dogecoin is now at a critical threshold with its best performance since March. The current price near $0.09957 confirms that buyers have fully taken control after a prolonged accumulation phase.

On the weekly chart by TradingView, it is clearly visible how the asset is pushing the upper boundary of the range in which it traded in recent months, from $0.095 to $0.1. A weekly gain of 6.15% is not just fluctuation, but an attempt to hold above the 50-day EMA at $0.095, which now acts as support.

Dogecoin weekly price chart with Bollinger Bands attached, Source: TradingView

The next target is the $0.10 level that is directly ahead and opens the way to the critical resistance represented by the 200-week moving average at $0.146 - a move toward it from current levels implies nearly a 35% upside.

The fact that the same period last year delivered a 65% rally for DOGE up until May just proves that the seasonality is once again playing on the bull side for the biggest meme coin of the market.

Crypto market outlook: Fed decision and ETF inflows as key drivers for Bitcoin

As of April 26, 2024, the crypto market is in a state of readiness ahead of a decisive week that could define the trend for May.

Key checkpoints: