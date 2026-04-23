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    RLUSD Bridge Expansion Connects XRPL, Ethereum, and Cardano Ecosystems

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 23/04/2026 - 13:05
    This takes a new step in cross-chain interoperability for Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin, expanding its reach.
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    RLUSD Bridge Expansion Connects XRPL, Ethereum, and Cardano Ecosystems
    Cover image via U.Today

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    In a new tweet, blockchain interoperability network Wanchain has announced support for Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin on its bridge infrastructure, opening multiple pathways between major crypto ecosystems.

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    "New asset integration, RLUSD is now supported on the Wanchain bridge," the official Wanchain X account stated in its tweet.

    The integration allows RLUSD on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchains to move between additional chains, including Wanchain and Cardano. In its tweet, Wanchain highlighted new routes for RLUSD, thanks to the bridge infrastructure.

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    Sat, 01/24/2026 - 13:09
    'Interoperability Is Critical': Ripple Exec Explains How RLUSD Scales Across Chains
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
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    RLUSD on the XRP Ledger will be interoperable on Cardano and Wanchain, the same for RLUSD on the Ethereum blockchain. RLUSD on Wanchain will be able to move to and from Cardano, while RLUSD on XRP will be interoperable on Ethereum.

    Wanchain, a long-running, Ethereum-based layer-1 blockchain, focuses on cross-chain interoperability, connecting disparate networks to enable decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

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    RLUSD cross-chain vision

    Ripple highlights a clear goal of enabling cross-chain and DeFi opportunities, with RLUSD being issued on both the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and Ethereum.

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    Tue, 03/31/2026 - 15:46
    Ripple Slashes RLUSD Supply by $128 Million in Major End-of-Quarter Settlement
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Last December, Ripple took an important step towards RLUSD's multichain vision, with the launch of the stablecoin on its first Layer 2 (L2) networks ahead of its official debut next year (pending regulatory approval).

    RLUSD testing on Optimism, Base, Ink, and Unichain is ongoing in partnership with Wormhole, one of the leading multichain interoperability protocols and its NTT token standard.

    Ripple hopes to launch RLUSD on more chains, but this is still subject to final regulatory approval. This comes after a Ripple 2026 survey showed that financial leaders are the most bullish on stablecoins among digital asset use cases.

    At the beginning of April, RLUSD was added to Coinone, one of South Korea's biggest regulated exchanges. This made it possible for Korean traders to buy Ripple's fully-reserved, enterprise-grade stablecoin directly in KRW.

    #RLUSD #XRPL #Ethereum #Cardano #Ripple News
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