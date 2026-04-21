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    RippleX Researcher: Quantum Threat Is Getting Closer

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 21/04/2026 - 7:52
    RippleX researcher Aanchal Malhotra is warning the cryptocurrency industry that the preparation window is rapidly closing.
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    RippleX Researcher: Quantum Threat Is Getting Closer
    Cover image via U.Today
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    RippleX researcher Aanchal Malhotra has warned that the window to prepare for quantum computing disruption is rapidly shrinking.

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple has unveiled a multi-phase roadmap to make the XRP Ledger (XRPL) fully "post-quantum ready" by 2028. 

    Google's 2026 quantum breakthrough

    A landmark whitepaper published by Google's Quantum AI has prompted various cryptocurrency projects to reassess their quantum readiness. 

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    The general consensus used to be that quantum computing would not pose a fatal threat to global financial infrastructure in the near future.  

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    Google Warns Quantum Computers Threaten Crypto
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    The cryptography community used to believe that breaking the 256-bit Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECDSA) used by networks like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the XRPL would require a massive machine with tens of millions of physical qubits. However, the tech behemoth made it clear that this was not the case. In fact, it could take fewer than 500,000 physical qubits.

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    Ripple’s four-phase roadmap 

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple has teamed up with Project Eleven to pull off a sequenced migration.

    If classical cryptography is suddenly compromised, the network will enforce post-quantum readiness (which is the worst-case scenario). 

    The second phase involves proactive experimentation, with Ripple currently testing NIST-recommended quantum-resistant algorithms. 

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    During the third phase, the network is expected to integrate candidate post-quantum signature schemes alongside existing elliptic curve signatures. 

    The last phase will focus on transiting the XRPL to native PQC-based signatures at scale. 

    #Ripple News #Quantum Computing #Blockchain News
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