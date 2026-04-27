AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Vet Defends Controversial 2017 XRP Price Take

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 27/04/2026 - 5:24
    Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz is pushing back against the accusations that he misled the community behind the token.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Vet Defends Controversial 2017 XRP Price Take
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    Ripple vet David Schwartz, who frequently interacts with members of the XRP community on X, has defended a widely debated 2017 social media thread regarding the price of the major altcoin. 

    This came after an X user accused Schwartz of spending his time "fooling the XRP community" and asking if the Ripple vet planned on deleting his old statements.

    'XRP can't be dirt cheap' 

    Back in November 2017, Schwartz tweeted that XRP cannot be "dirt cheap" if it were to handle massive global transaction volumes.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Vet Defends Controversial 2017 XRP Price Take XRP's Price Recovery Pattern Finally Finished, Ethereum (ETH) $3,000 Breakout Attempt Invalidated, Minor Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Continues: Crypto Market Review

    "It can't be dirt cheap. That doesn't make any sense," Schwartz wrote in 2017. "If XRP costs $1, they'd need a million XRP which would cost $1 million. If XRP cost a million dollars, they'd need one XRP which would, again, cost $1 million."

    Advertisement

    Schwartz continues to stand by this nine-year-old economic assessment. However, he has admitted he has considered deleting the original tweets due to rampant price speculation within the community. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 04/10/2026 - 11:53
    Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz Explains Why No One Alive Likely Has Satoshi's Keys
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    According to the Ripple vet, the post is widely misinterpreted as a price prediction, but he insists that removing it and the context around it "would do more harm than good."

    Advertisement

    His explanation of liquidity and market depth was never meant to be taken as a guarantee of future value.

    "I think it's very simple," Schwartz stated. "But somehow people seem to think it's a price prediction or evidence that XRP was designed to have a high price (whatever that even means)."

    Deleting the Arbitrum posts 

    Earlier in the week, Schwartz deleted a series of posts regarding the Arbitrum Security Council’s controversial decision to freeze over 30,000 ETH tied to the KelpDAO exploit. 

    Initially, Schwartz had defended the network intervention. In fact, he actually compared Arbitrum's actions to the famous 2010 "value overflow incident." 

    However, he then walked back this statement and deleted the posts after "confusing Arbitrum with a different type of L2." 

    #Ripple News #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 27, 2026 - 7:20
    Is Massive Rally Ahead? BTC on Track for First Kumo Breakout Since October
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Crypto Market ReviewNews
    Apr 27, 2026 - 0:01
    XRP's Price Recovery Pattern Finally Finished, Ethereum (ETH) $3,000 Breakout Attempt Invalidated, Minor Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Continues: Crypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    GateToken (GT) Burns 2,557,729 Tokens in Q1 2026, Deflationary Mechanism and Multi-Dimensional Ecosystem Drive Continuous Value Foundation
    $20.6 Trillion Liquidity Migration: Why Zoomex is Redefining the Crypto Derivatives Landscape in 2026
    13o3 Announces the Launch of Crypto Fund I and Initiates Discussions with Partners for Its Financing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Apr 25, 2026 - 23:59
    Crypto Regulation 2026: U.S. Outlook
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Apr 21, 2026 - 22:27
    Does Asteroid Shiba Actually Hold a Future?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Apr 21, 2026 - 7:01
    How Tangem, Exodus and 6,000 Partners Solved the Swap Infrastructure Problem
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 27, 2026 - 7:20
    Is Massive Rally Ahead? BTC on Track for First Kumo Breakout Since October
    Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 27, 2026 - 5:24
    Ripple Vet Defends Controversial 2017 XRP Price Take
    Ripple News XRP Price Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto Market Review, News
    Apr 27, 2026 - 0:01
    XRP's Price Recovery Pattern Finally Finished, Ethereum (ETH) $3,000 Breakout Attempt Invalidated, Minor Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Continues: Crypto Market Review
    XRP Ethereum Shiba Inu
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all