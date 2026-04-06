Ripple Set to Host Major XRP Event in Japan

Advertisement

As Ripple continues to foster XRP adoption across the global space, the San Francisco-based blockchain firm is preparing to host XRP-Tokyo 2026 to exclusively discuss the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

A recent report shared on X reveals that the event is expected to bring together key leaders from across the crypto and FinTech space to discuss the growing role of XRP in institutional adoption.

Ripple to join hands with XRPL Japan

Notably, the conference was organized by XRPL Japan, and it will offer attendees keynote presentations from senior Ripple executives, including Christina Chan, Tatsuya Kohrogi and Markus Infanger.

Furthermore, as expected of the aforementioned speakers, they will outline Ripple’s vision for the future of XRP and its expanding use cases among other digital assets.

Advertisement

In addition to this, the event will focus heavily on the growing institutional adoption of XRP and the XRP Ledger, with discussions centered on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain-powered payment infrastructure.

SBI Holdings joins XRP event

Apart from the major crypto experts that will be speaking at the event, some other prominent crypto firms will also be participating, including SBI Ripple Asia, a16z Crypto, Evernorth and Securitize Japan.

Advertisement

As traditional financial institutions and blockchain companies continue to collaborate, the event seeks to foster their alliance while bolstering global finance.

The event appears promising as Japan remains one of Ripple’s most recognized markets due to its long-standing partnership with SBI Holdings.