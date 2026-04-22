Ripple Sends $108 Million XRP to Coinbase, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees April's Biggest Bullish Sign,Saylor’s Strategy Scoops $3.6 Billion Bitcoin Gains — U.Today Crypto Digest

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Ripple hits Coinbase with $108 million XRP transfer

Ripple routes 75 million XRP worth $108 million to Coinbase amid surge in spot ETF inflows.

A large transaction has been recorded on the crypto market, where 75 million XRP, about $108 million at the current rate, was transferred from Ripple wallets to the Coinbase exchange.

Despite the scale and nature of the transfer, there are calls not to rush to conclusions about a "sell-off", instead viewing the incident through the lens of the company's updated business model.

According to Whale Alert and XRPWallets, the funds passed through a chain of Ripple sub-wallets before part of them was deposited on Coinbase. The transaction occurred while XRP is trading around $1.44. The chart shows pressure; however, the asset is holding key support levels.

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Does Asteroid Shiba actually hold a future?

Asteroid Shiba has surged into the spotlight after a viral link to Elon Musk and SpaceX, driving extreme price gains despite lacking fundamental utility.

Asteroid Shiba has rapidly emerged as one of the most talked-about meme coins in recent days, fueled by a viral narrative connecting it to Elon Musk and SpaceX.

The story traces back to 2022, when 11-year-old Liv Perrotti, who was battling osteosarcoma, designed a plush Shiba Inu in a spacesuit. The toy, named Asteroid Shiba, was later sent into orbit in 2024 during the Polaris Dawn mission as a zero-gravity indicator.

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The narrative resurfaced after Musk confirmed the plush as a SpaceX mascot, sparking widespread attention across social media and crypto markets.

Riding that momentum, the ASTEROID token, built on Ethereum as a standard ERC-20 asset, quickly attracted speculative interest. With a fixed supply of around 420.69 billion tokens, it follows the familiar blueprint of meme coins inspired by Shiba Inu, relying heavily on community engagement rather than utility.

Saylor’s Strategy scoops $3.6 billion Bitcoin gains in April alone

Strategy achieves about $3.6 billion Bitcoin gains in just about three weeks of exiting loss territory as Bitcoin continues to see rapid price surge.

MicroStrategy, the world's largest Bitcoin treasury company, is once again winning its enormous BTC bets as the leading cryptocurrency begins a rapid price surge.

Following Bitcoin's rapid surge, MicroStrategy's Bitcoin treasury is massively paying off after it finally exited the loss territory caused by the prolonged market volatility seen in the previous months.

With April proving to be a bullish month for the broad crypto market, Bitcoin has regained most of its losses and the majority of its long-term holders, including MicroStrategy, are now in profit.

According to recent data shared by Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy has achieved a 6.2% BTC yield, generating massive 47,078 BTC gains worth about $3.6 billion within the first three weeks of April.

SHIB sees April's biggest bullish sign yet

The market might not be ready for a proper recovery, but activity around Shiba Inu is certainly recovering.

With exchange netflows indicating a massive -505 billion SHIB over the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu just printed one of its strongest on-chain signals this month.

SHIB is still recovering structurally from a protracted decline. After months of steady decline, price action is still comparatively compressed near local lows, trading in a small range. Because the asset is still below important moving averages, the overall trend has not yet turned bullish.

The net outflow alters the context. Large token withdrawals from exchanges usually indicate that holders are shifting their holdings into long-term or cold storage positions.

As a result, there is less readily available supply for spot sales, which may lead to upward pressure if demand starts to rise. To put it simply, there is less immediate liquidity to absorb purchases when there are fewer tokens on exchanges.