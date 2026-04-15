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    Ripple Reveals Q4 Date for Swell Event With XRP Community in Focus

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 15/04/2026 - 12:42
    Ripple announces date for XRP's biggest event in 2026, with expectations building up.
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    Ripple Reveals Q4 Date for Swell Event With XRP Community in Focus
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Ripple has announced the Q4 date for Swell 2026, an event it calls its "biggest" yet. This is because, for the first time ever, Ripple is combining the Swell and XRPL Apex events into a single comprehensive experience for everyone, including institutional leaders, fintech innovators, developers and researchers building on the XRP Ledger.

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    Apex 2025 was a successful one that brought together over 800 attendees – developers, builders, investors and users from across the XRPL community globally.

    A specific lineup for the event is yet to be made known, but one can gain a few insights as Ripple reveals its expectations for speaker submissions.

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    Ripple is currently accepting speaker submissions across three tracks: Institution, which covers institutional, product and policy; Ecosystem, covering developers, builders and community, which will delve into the latest features, capabilities and projects built on XRP Ledger; and Innovation, covering academia, research and technical, which will delve into research and technical discoveries at the forefront of blockchain innovation.

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    Sun, 04/12/2026 - 06:43
    Ripple Vet Questions NYT Reporter's Satoshi Hunt Proof
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    Topics will range from capital markets and settlement, crypto infrastructure, crypto markets and ETFs, DeFi, interoperability, financial inclusion, funding and VC, payments, policy and regulation, privacy, security and compliance, stablecoin, tokenization, treasury and cash management, and quantum and XRP utility.

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    The Swell and Apex events hosted by Ripple will bring the global financial community together in New York City from Oct. 27 to 29, 2026.

    Ripple secures partnership in Korea

    Ripple announced today a landmark strategic partnership with Kyobo Life Insurance, one of Korea’s largest and most established life insurers.

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    Wed, 04/15/2026 - 09:40
    Ripple Enters $800 Billion Korean Government Bond Market With Tier-1 Partnership
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    This marks Ripple’s first collaboration with a leading insurance institution in Korea and represents a significant step in the development of institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure in the country to enable tokenized government bond transactions through Ripple Custody within a regulated institutional environment.

    Kyobo Life and Ripple will assess the technical and regulatory feasibility of tokenized Treasury settlement in Korea’s financial ecosystem. Ripple will power Kyobo to explore stablecoin-based payment rails, enabling 24/7 transaction capability within a compliant, regulated framework.

    #Ripple News #XRP
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