Ripple Proclaims New Institutional Era for XRP

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Ripple has shared a public statement on the new stage of XRP regarding its institutional adoption via spot XRP ETFs.

Institutional adoption of XRP has accelerated sharply following the launch of spot XRP ETFs, with sustained inflows and growing participation from major financial firms signaling a structural shift in how the asset is accessed and positioned within portfolios.

The shift began after regulatory uncertainty surrounding XRP cleared in mid-2025, paving the way for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to introduce new generic listing standards for commodity-based crypto exchange-traded products.

These changes reduced approval timelines from around 240 days to roughly 75 days, streamlining the path to market for ETF issuers.

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For XRP specifically, a key prerequisite was the establishment of a regulated futures market. That milestone was achieved in March 2025 with the launch of XRP futures on Bitnomial, followed by CME-listed XRP futures in May.

The CME product quickly became the fastest cryptocurrency futures contract to reach $1 billion in open interest, highlighting strong institutional demand even before ETF approvals.

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By November 2025, that groundwork translated into a wave of spot XRP ETF launches. Canary Capital's XRPC debuted on Nasdaq on November 13, recording the highest first-day trading volume of any ETF launched that year across all asset classes.

Additional products quickly followed, including offerings from Bitwise, Grayscale, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, and REX-Osprey.

Strong inflows and institutional positioning

According to Ripple, market response to these products has been notably consistent. XRP ETFs recorded no net outflow days during their first month of trading, with cumulative inflows surpassing $1 billion by mid-December 2025. By early March 2026, total inflows had exceeded $1.5 billion, with more than 769 million XRP held across ETF custody accounts.

This level of sustained inflow activity, even during periods of price volatility, suggests that institutional investors are making long-term allocation decisions rather than reacting to short-term market movements.

Forecasts from JPMorgan estimate that XRP ETFs could attract between $4 billion and $8.4 billion in inflows in their first year, depending on broader market conditions.

One of the clearest signals of institutional conviction came from Goldman Sachs, which disclosed a $153.8 million position in XRP ETFs in its Q4 2025 13F filing. The allocation was spread across multiple issuers, including Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, and 21Shares, indicating a diversified and deliberate exposure strategy.

Other major institutions, including Millennium and Citadel, have also entered the market, bringing the total number of institutional holders to at least 30.

XRP's role as infrastructure gains traction

Beyond ETF flows, XRP's growing institutional appeal is closely tied to its underlying utility. The XRP Ledger has processed more than 4 billion transactions and continues to expand as a settlement layer for cross-border payments, liquidity provisioning, and tokenized assets.

Real-world asset tokenization on the network has reached approximately $474 million, with total represented value approaching $1.5 billion. Daily transaction volumes have also increased significantly, reaching around 3 million in March 2026, driven by growth in automated market makers, tokenized assets, and stablecoin-based settlement flows.

The expansion of RLUSD, a regulated stablecoin integrated within the XRP ecosystem, further reinforces this infrastructure narrative. As RLUSD adoption grows, it strengthens XRP's position as a bridge asset in global payment and settlement systems.

While the XRP ETF market has achieved rapid early traction, it remains in a relatively early stage of development. With seven U.S.-listed spot ETFs and over $1.5 billion in assets under management, the category has established a foundation but has yet to be tested under full bull market conditions.

According to Ripple, institutional behavior observed so far suggests that XRP is increasingly viewed as a distinct allocation within crypto portfolios, rather than a substitute for Bitcoin or Ethereum. Its focus on payments, fast settlement, and real-world financial integration continues to differentiate it in a crowded market.