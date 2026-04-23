Ripple Prints $49 Million RLUSD as 'North Star' XRP Seeks Buyers Support; Shiba Inu (SHIB) Achieves Key Coinbase-Focused ETF Listing; Bitcoin Price Maintains $96,600 Outlook Amid Oil Spike on Hyperliquid - Morning Crypto Report

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TL;DR

Ripple's liquidity injection: Ripple issued $49 million in RLUSD on Ethereum and XRPL, potentially to support XRP as it struggles to maintain the $1.41 level.

issued $49 million in RLUSD on Ethereum and XRPL, potentially to support XRP as it struggles to maintain the $1.41 level. SHIB goes institutional: Shiba Inu (SHIB) is now included in the KraneShares Coinbase 50 Index ETF (KCOI), moving from a "meme coin" to a regulated financial asset.

Bitcoin resilience: Despite a 5% flash surge in oil on Hyperliquid, Bitcoin remains technically stable above $77,000, maintaining a bullish target of $96,600.

Crypto market outlook: Institutional demand stays strong with 7 consecutive days of BTC inflows ($85M+) and 10 days for ETH ($42M+). Traders are bracing for an $8.6 billion options expiry on April 24 and the upcoming FOMC meeting on April 28-29.

While XRP searches for support, Ripple's printing press delivers millions in RLUSD

Ripple's treasury has activated the presses, issuing another batch of RLUSD stablecoins totaling $49 million. The timing stands out - aggressive minting is happening at a moment when the company's core asset, XRP, which Brad Garlinghouse calls the "North Star" of the entire ecosystem , is struggling to find buyer support to avoid falling below critical levels.

As XRP trades around $1.41, trying to digest a recent decline, Ripple is steadily shifting focus toward its dollar-denominated asset. In this context, RLUSD issuance may be preparation for a large-scale buyback of XRP by the company itself or by institutional partners to support the price.

Another angle suggests Ripple is hedging risk. If the "North Star" continues to fade under market pressure, RLUSD is meant to become the foundation that sustains the ecosystem's capitalization.

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XRP/USD price chart with the timestamp of Ripple's recent RLUSD print, Source: TradingView

On the XRP chart today, a risky zone is forming. The RSI (14) at 52.77 signals uncertainty as the asset remains stuck in a range. At the same time, recent RLUSD minting transactions on Ethereum and XRPL - those 12+12 million and 25 million - look like an "adrenaline injection" into a system that may be about to lose pace.

Is Ripple playing a double game? While official messaging elevates XRP as the core asset of the future, actual capital flows into RLUSD. Either this is preparation for a strong rally of the "North Star" fueled by new liquidity, or a gradual Plan B in case buyers fail to support XRP.

Shiba Inu coin enters the major league as SHIB is included in new ETF by KraneShares and Coinbase

Shiba Inu coin appears to have secured its place among assets that major financial institutions are ready to offer to traditional investors. According to an updated SEC filing dated April 23, 2025, the SHIB token will be included in the new KraneShares Coinbase 50 Index ETF (KCOI).

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The main value of this development lies in the shift in SHIB's status. Previously viewed primarily as a speculative community-driven asset, SHIB is now becoming part of a regulated index product alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum.

SHIB is included in the initial composition of the fund together with BTC, ETH, SOL, ADA, and other market leaders. This confirms that the asset meets liquidity and security criteria required for inclusion in a Top-50 index.

NEW-ish: We have a 3rd amendment on the @KraneShares @coinbase 50 ETF. Ticker will be $KCOI when it launches. Fee will be 0.68%.



Will initially hold BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, ADA, LINK, BCH, XLM, AVAX, LTC, SHIB, and DOT. pic.twitter.com/4nmtyUPKcf — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) April 22, 2025

The fact that the documents already specify the ticker (KCOI) and the fund fee (0.68%), according to Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart , indicates a final stage of preparation before trading begins.

For inclusion in an ETF, an asset must pass custody verification processes, in this case through Coinbase. This means SHIB's technical and legal framework has been deemed sufficient for traditional financial markets.

This event can be described as the "coming of age" for Shiba Inu coin. The KCOI fund allows investors to gain exposure to the crypto market broadly by purchasing a single ETF share.

As a result, capital from pension funds and insurance companies may begin to flow indirectly into SHIB , providing more stable support than social media hype alone.

Oil spike on Hyperliquid tests Bitcoin's strength as $96,600 target remains valid

While traditional financial markets were inactive, the decentralized environment acted as an indicator of global stress. A sudden escalation in the Middle East triggered a flash surge in oil prices, yet digital gold maintained technical discipline instead of reacting with panic selling.

The main movement unfolded on the Hyperliquid platform. In the absence of liquidity from traditional exchanges, perpetual oil contracts (WTIOIL) jumped by 5% within 15 minutes. After the initial spike, the price corrected, settling with a net gain of 4.32%.

The market reacted instantly to escalation headlines, turning decentralized platforms into an early warning system for investors worldwide. Despite the usual correlation between risk assets and geopolitical instability, Bitcoin showed notable resilience. The spike in volatility failed to push the price below a key technical level - the weekly Bollinger Bands midline at $77,000.

Bitcoin price chart with Bollinger Bands attached, Source: TradingView

The fact that BTC remains above this "equator" keeps the bullish scenario intact. From a technical perspective, the target remains a move toward the upper boundary of the range at $96,600.

Bitcoin is increasingly being viewed, against the backdrop of US inflation returning to 4% and ongoing Middle East tensions, as an asset capable of absorbing macroeconomic shocks without breaking its trend structure. While oil searches for a new equilibrium amid the conflict, BTC continues to move within its defined range, preserving potential for growth toward historical highs.

Crypto market outlook: Bitcoin nears $80,000 amid 10-day ETF rally

After recovering to 11-week highs, Bitcoin faces resistance around $80,000, ignoring local macro shocks due to inflows into spot ETFs. Still, the end of the month brings some surprises for both bears and bulls.

Key checkpoints: