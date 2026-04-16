Ripple Developers React to Solana's XRP Post, Something to Watch Out For?

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Solana continues to double down on XRP, making new posts regarding the cryptocurrency.

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Solana tweeted "XRP" in a new post, catching the attention of the crypto community. Solana ignited speculation with a short four-second clip on X that showcased both the XRP and Solana branding alongside the simple caption "XRP."

The official RippleX account reacted to this post with the "eyes" emoji, which might signify something to watch out for. The Solana X account also reacted to this with the eyes emoji.

Solana's "XRP" post also caught the attention of the XRP community, which speculated that there might be something to watch out for. An X user wrote, "Something's brewing, and we're going to find out what that something is very soon." Another X user recalled the announcement of XRP coming to Solana. To this the Solana X account reacted with the eyes emoji.

The Solana X account continued to stoke curiosity with further responses such as "we signed 589 NDAs" and "time to flip the switch," without disclosing the exact details of what to look out for.

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Solana cofounder Anatoly Yakovenko reacted to Solana's XRP post with the flexed biceps emoji, representing strength or working out.

This would not be the first time Solana has tweeted about XRP. The Solana official X account tweeted in late March, "We hear XRP is nice this time of year," which caught the attention of Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz.

XRP arrived on the Solana blockchain in December as Wrapped XRP (wXRP), a 1:1 backed asset facilitated by Hex Trust and LayerZero Labs.

RippleX highlights new XRP Ledger push

As the future of institutional finance is being built on XRP, RippleX indicated it was looking for builders tackling real pain points in payments, credit and AI-powered finance using XRPL’s newest on-chain primitives.

RippleX will be joining Swiss Hacks 2026 as an Innovation Rockstar Partner. At the event, Ripple will present a builder challenge, engage with teams on-site and contribute to the jury, bringing real-world institutional weight to the table.

Swiss Hacks is Switzerland's leading fintech hackathon that is government-backed, initiated by the State Secretariat for International Finance (SIF) and powered by Tenity.