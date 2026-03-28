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    Ripple CTO Emeritus Debunks XRP Escrow Claims

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 28/03/2026 - 17:33
    Ripple CTO emeritus David Schwartz has clarified recent escrow misinformation.
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    Ripple CTO Emeritus Debunks XRP Escrow Claims
    Cover image via U.Today

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    In a recent tweet, Ripple CTO emeritus David Schwartz debunks recent misconceptions concerning the XRP escrow. An X user had brought to attention a 2025 tweet by the Ripple CTO emeritus.

    In this tweet, Schwartz had highlighted an escrow functionality whereby funds can only be sent into circulation until the release dates, when the conditions of the contract are met.

    This was taken to mean the availability of pre-allocated XRP contracts; an X user had wrongfully implied that the majority of the XRP escrow was earmarked for someone. This, the Ripple CTO clearly stated, was false.

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    This discussion was revisited by the Ripple CTO emeritus, who clarified the intent of the 2025 tweet and what he meant, adding that the tweet was misconstrued as inside information on the XRP escrows.

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    "What I said is an obvious fact apparent to anyone who understands how XRPL and the escrow works. It was spun as inside information confirming a theory," Schwartz said.

    XRP escrow explained

    An escrow represents a contract between two parties to facilitate financial transactions. An impartial third party receives and holds funds, and only releases them to the intended recipient when conditions specified by the contract are met. This method will see to it that both parties meet their obligations.

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    XRP Ledger takes escrow a step further, replacing the third party with an automated system built into the ledger. An escrow locks up XRP or fungible tokens, which cannot be used or destroyed until conditions are met.

    The token escrow functionality enabled on Feb. 12 this year extended escrow functionality to fungible tokens, enabling trust line tokens and multi-purpose tokens (MPTs) to be held in escrow. Issuers can control whether their tokens can be escrowed through flags.

    Crypto industry at turning point

    According to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, the industry is reaching a critical turning point where traditional financial giants are finally ready to embrace blockchain technology.

    In a recent interview with Fox Business, Garlinghouse described stablecoins as the "ChatGPT moment" of finance, noting that $33 trillion in stablecoin transactions occurred in the past year.

    #Ripple News #XRP
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